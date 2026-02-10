8 Rare Wines You Can Buy At Costco

If you're a serious wine collector, you're missing out if you're not a Costco member. The warehouse store, you may be surprised to learn, boasts some of the rarest and priciest wines in the world. Unfortunately, there are a few hurdles to jump before you can add them to your collection, in addition to being a card-carrying Costco member. You must be in California to purchase these remarkable finds, and you can't simply waltz into any warehouse and grab them off the shelf — for most of these elite and extravagant bottles, you must reach out via email, sign an order agreement, and pay in advance before procuring your precious prize at a specific Costco store in North Hollywood, where these treasures reside.

Additionally, these rare wines are not sold as individual bottles, but as part of a set. That means dropping even bigger bucks, but it also adds convenience, allowing collectors to forego stressful auctions and hunting down individual vintages. Within those sets are a few particularly sensational finds — the eight highlighted here are among the most coveted and remarkable wines the store offers.