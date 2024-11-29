The One Wine You Can Pair With Almost Any Chocolate
Wine and chocolate are a match made in culinary heaven. There's a certain decadence to this duo that really hits the spot. However, there are several factors to consider when pairing wine with food. After all, not all wine pairs perfectly with chocolate, and if you have a large box of assorted bonbons, you need a wine that can complement a variety of flavors.
So which type of wine pairs well with almost any chocolate? To find this answer, we turned to Victoria Johnson, Head Chocolatier at Temper Chocolates in Denver, Colorado. In an exclusive interview, she shared that, "When enjoying a wide variety of flavors, a Riesling would be my first choice." This advice definitely applies to a box of bonbons, which contain all types of chocolate from white to dark with various fillings.
Why reisling? As Johnson explains, "It's a very versatile wine when it comes to pairing with multiple flavors. Its bright acidity and light fruit notes make for a delightful and fresh pairing combination." If you're unfamiliar with riesling, this is the perfect opportunity to sample this varietal. But before you pick up a bottle, it's important to understand what this wine is all about.
How to pick the right riesling for your chocolate
Riesling grapes originated along the Rhine River in Germany, but are now grown in various regions, including the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. Overall, rieslings are known for their acidic nature and fruity finish. While there's a common misconception that rieslings are intensely sweet, this isn't always the case. There are four basic Riesling categories: sweet, semi-sweet, dry, and sparkling. So ask yourself whether you prefer a sweeter or drier wine, and choose your riesling accordingly.
Price points are another factor to consider when buying wine. For those on a budget, there's a difference between cheap wine and value wine. When the price feels too good to be true, it probably is — but that doesn't mean you can't find a great value Riesling. Mosel rieslings have a solid reputation and many are available for under $20. Plus, Mosels have a beautiful balance of sweetness and acidity that provides a nice contrast to chocolate bonbons.
Ultimately, you want to find a sweet spot price range for wine that you can afford. Don't be afraid to share this information and ask for the help of wine shop staff. They know their supply more than anyone else and can point you in the right direction. Once you've found your ideal riesling, crack open that box of chocolates and savor this delightful combination.