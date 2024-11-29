The One Wine You Can Pair With Almost Any Chocolate

Wine and chocolate are a match made in culinary heaven. There's a certain decadence to this duo that really hits the spot. However, there are several factors to consider when pairing wine with food. After all, not all wine pairs perfectly with chocolate, and if you have a large box of assorted bonbons, you need a wine that can complement a variety of flavors.

So which type of wine pairs well with almost any chocolate? To find this answer, we turned to Victoria Johnson, Head Chocolatier at Temper Chocolates in Denver, Colorado. In an exclusive interview, she shared that, "When enjoying a wide variety of flavors, a Riesling would be my first choice." This advice definitely applies to a box of bonbons, which contain all types of chocolate from white to dark with various fillings.

Why reisling? As Johnson explains, "It's a very versatile wine when it comes to pairing with multiple flavors. Its bright acidity and light fruit notes make for a delightful and fresh pairing combination." If you're unfamiliar with riesling, this is the perfect opportunity to sample this varietal. But before you pick up a bottle, it's important to understand what this wine is all about.