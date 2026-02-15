12 Aldi Chicken Products You Can Prepare In 5 Minutes

If you like to stock up on easy-to-make meals, then you're in good hands at Aldi. The discount grocery store has a wide range of frozen meals and items that can help you quickly throw dinner together in a pinch. To help you sort through all of Aldi's options, we've compiled this list, which is full of chicken products that take five minutes or less to prepare. Yes, these items really can be ready to go in just five minutes, which means that you will save so much time on a busy weeknight evening.

This list has everything from entree dishes like orange chicken (which you probably didn't know could be prepped in the microwave) to appetizers like chicken egg rolls to comfort foods like chicken nuggets. In other words, there's a chicken product here for just about any occasion that you might need something easy and delicious.