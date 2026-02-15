12 Aldi Chicken Products You Can Prepare In 5 Minutes
If you like to stock up on easy-to-make meals, then you're in good hands at Aldi. The discount grocery store has a wide range of frozen meals and items that can help you quickly throw dinner together in a pinch. To help you sort through all of Aldi's options, we've compiled this list, which is full of chicken products that take five minutes or less to prepare. Yes, these items really can be ready to go in just five minutes, which means that you will save so much time on a busy weeknight evening.
This list has everything from entree dishes like orange chicken (which you probably didn't know could be prepped in the microwave) to appetizers like chicken egg rolls to comfort foods like chicken nuggets. In other words, there's a chicken product here for just about any occasion that you might need something easy and delicious.
Kirkwood Honey Battered Chicken Breast Tenders
First up, we have the honey battered chicken breast tenders from Kirkwood at Aldi. These tenders are made with white meat and coated in a honey batter, so they have the heavenly flavor combination of sweet and savory. The tenders take less than 2 minutes in microwave (the exact time depends on how many you're heating up), so the prep could not be easier. While the tenders are in the microwave, you can whip up a quick batch of homemade classic honey mustard. Serve these as an appetizer or snack, or pair them with a side salad for an easy, light meal.
Buy the Kirkwood honey battered chicken breast tenders from Aldi for $6.05.
Fusia Asian Inspirations Mandarin Orange Chicken
As promised, there's an easy-to-make bag of orange chicken on this list. This orange chicken from Fuisa Asian Inspirations heats up in just about three minutes in the microwave — you just have to thaw the sauce in warm water, then coat the chicken when it's done. To complete this quick meal, pair the orange chicken with microwaveable white rice and microwaveable broccoli (both of which you can also buy at Aldi).
Buy a bag of the Fusia Asian Inspirations Mandarin orange chicken at Aldi for $8.05.
Kirkwood Buffalo Chicken Wings
Buffalo chicken wings are easily one of the best appetizers out there. While you may be able to make traditional Buffalo chicken wings from scratch, sometimes you just want to have them ready to go in minutes without doing any work. In those cases, grab this bag from Kirkwood at Aldi — these require just about five minutes in the microwave. After they are out of the microwave, let them sit for another couple minutes and you are all ready to go. In preparation of having these wings, you may want to read our guide on which grocery store ranch dressing brands are made with real buttermilk and which aren't — so you have the best brand on hand for whenever you crave these Buffalo wings.
Buy the Kirkwood Buffalo chicken wings from Aldi for $9.05 or $8.19 if you catch it on sale.
Kirkwood Frozen Popcorn Chicken
Another fantastic appetizer is popcorn chicken, so you may just want to stock up on this product as well. This popcorn chicken is made with white meat and perfectly crispy on the outside thanks to the breading. To make this appetizer, just pour the desired amount of popcorn chicken onto a microwave safe plate and heat it up for about two minutes. While it's heating up, you can figure out which dip you would like to pair these with — perhaps ketchup or garlic aioli.
Buy a bag of the Kirkwood frozen popcorn chicken from Aldi for $8.05.
Fusia Asian Inspirations General Tso's Chicken
If you are tired of orange chicken but want something similar, then check out this General Tso's chicken. Just like the orange chicken, this dish is ready to enjoy after just about three minutes in the microwave. This entree also pairs well with rice and veggies for a quick meal. Or, serve it on its own, along with a side salad, for another tasty meal idea.
Buy the Fusia Asian Inspirations General Tso's chicken at Aldi for $8.05.
Casa Mamita Chicken and Cheese Taquitos
These chicken and cheese taquitos may be just what you need when you are craving a quick meal that is tasty and comforting. The taquitos are filled with white meat chicken, Monterey Jack cheese, and pinto beans. While these can be prepared in either the air fryer or oven, the quickest route — for when you need them done ASAP — is the microwave, which takes less than two minutes. Pair these with salsa, sour cream, or even homemade guac (which also takes just five minutes to prepare).
Buy the Casa Mamita chicken and cheese taquitos from Aldi for $5.69.
Bremer Frozen Chicken Pot Pie
If you need a warm comfort food as soon as possible, then this frozen chicken pot pie will do just the trick. The single-serve savory pie is filled with chicken, peas, carrots, and potatoes, all of which is soaked in a savory gravy. To heat up this chicken pot pie, just microwave on high for four to five minutes — then you will just need to let it stand for a few more minutes before you can dive right in.
Buy the Bremer frozen chicken pot pie at Aldi for $1.09.
Bremer Chicken Pita Melts
Here's a super tasty, light lunch option for you: chicken pita melts from Bremer. Each snack sandwich consists of half of pita wrap stuffed with a breaded chicken patty and a slice of American cheese. Not only are these pita melts delicious, but they also take barely any time to heat up in the microwave. One wrap takes just one minute, while heating up two at a time takes a minute and a half. Pair these with a side salad or some chips for a quick and easy lunch.
Buy a six-count box of the Bremer chicken pita melts from Aldi for $5.85.
Grilled Chicken Breast Strips
Grilled chicken breast can be used for a number of different meals — you can put it in a sandwich, use it for salads, or add it to your favorite pasta dish (such as creamy chicken Alfredo). Making your own grilled chicken isn't too hard, but it's also nice to have that part of the meal already done for you. With this in mind, you. will be happy whenever you have a bag of these frozen grilled chicken breast strips from Aldi in your freezer. These strips are already cooked, so all you have to do is heat them up in the microwave for two to three minutes — and voila, you have the protein for you dinner all ready to go.
Buy a bag of the Kirkwood grilled chicken breast strips from Aldi for $8.25.
Fusia Asian Inspirations Chicken Pot Stickers
If you plan on making the orange chicken or the General Tso's chicken from this list — or any other Asian-inspired dish — and you need an easy appetizer to go with it, look no further than these chicken pot stickers (which are also from Fusia Asian Inspirations). These potstickers are filled with both chicken and veggies to make for one yummy appetizer.
You may be used to making frozen pot stickers on the stove, but you can actually make them in the microwave as well, which significantly cuts down on the preparation time (and effort). All you have to do is place the pot stickers in a microwave-safe dish that is deep enough so you can fully submerge the pot stickers in water. Then, heat it up for three minutes. Just keep in mind that while the microwave may be the quickest cooking method, the air fryer is the best cooking method for the tastiest results of frozen pot stickers — so when you have more time to spare, you can try our air fryer method.
Buy a bag of the Fusia Asian Inspirations chicken pot stickers from Aldi for $4.39.
Kirkwood Fully Cooked White Meat Chicken Nuggets
Sometimes we're craving a simple and tasty batch of chicken nuggets — and, for times like these, you will want to have a bag of these fully cooked white meat chicken nuggets from Kirkwood in your freezer. These nuggets are sure to hit the spot, especially when served with your favorite dipping sauce, whether it's ranch, ketchup, or even our copycat Raising Cane's sauce. These nuggets are ready to eat after just one to three minutes in the microwave, depending on how many you are heating up at once.
Buy the Kirkwood white meat chicken nuggets from Aldi for $5.89.
Fusia Asian Inspirations Chicken Egg Rolls
To end this list, we have one more appetizer option for you: chicken egg rolls. These crispy egg rolls from Fusia Asian Inspirations are filled with white meat chicken and diced veggies (cabbage, onions, celery, and carrots), as well as plenty of spices for optimal flavor. To heat these up, place your desired amount of egg rolls on a microwave safe plate and heat for one minute per egg roll — so, if you heat up four at a time (which is how many come in a box), then do so for four minutes.
Buy the Fusia Asian Inspirations chicken egg rolls from Aldi for $3.45.