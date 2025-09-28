7 Grocery Store Ranch Dressings Made With Real Buttermilk (And 3 That Aren't)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Anyone who likes ranch — and there's lots of us — will know how much you can do with it. You can take ranch to a brand new level with a host of ingredients, from miso to chipotle to caramelized onions. However, while you can add a lot to this timeless dressing, it's generally thought that there's one thing you just can't take away: buttermilk. Buttermilk gives ranch dressing its distinctive balance of sourness and smoothness, and does so without thickening it too much. It's so important to the flavor and texture profile of ranch dressing that it's rare to find a recipe without it, and while you might think grocery store options try to cut corners by skipping or replacing it, even the cheapest brands have it in their recipes.

However, that doesn't mean it's always in grocery store ranch dressings. Some store-bought ranch options are made without any buttermilk in sight, and instead replace it with a combination of oils, proteins, and natural flavors to imitate its flavor and texture. The reasons some food manufacturers skip buttermilk, though, are not simply because they're cutting corners. The question is: How do you know if the ranch dressing you're interested in buying has real buttermilk or not? Well, let's break it all down, brand by brand.