Smash Burgers Vs Sliders: What's The Difference?

Who doesn't love a flame-grilled burger with extra sauce, a side of fries, and a thick milkshake? No matter the size or style of this hot sammie, the heavenly combo of the meaty patty and gooey slice of American cheese always hits the spot. That's not to say that the humble burger hasn't experienced several makeovers over the years. For instance, we've had the Flying Dutchman burger where the bun is subbed for rounds of chargrilled onion, the donut-style Luther burger, and even the health-conscious low-carb burger that nixes the bread for avocado. Another food trend that appears to be sticking around is the smash burger, which shouldn't be confused with its petite cousin, the slider. Both of these burger varieties have their place in the burger hall of fame but they have their differences when it comes to size and cooking technique.

Sliders are miniature-sized burgers made with small patties that are often served as party appetizers. All the elements of a regular burger are included, such as the bun and any extras (like onions, pickles, and salad) and they are cooked and assembled in the same way as any other burger, either on the grill or skillet. Smash burgers, on the other hand, have a much bigger surface area and are made to fit (or perhaps even hang over) the circumference of a full-sized bun. Unlike a classic American-style burger with a thick patty, smash burgers are "smashed" down as they cook using a heavy tool, which produces uneven, lacy edges.