The Potato Masher Hack For Smash Burgers In A Flash

Smash burgers are one of the easiest burgers to make because they cook up in a flash, and there are so many ways to add flavor to them. But if there is one challenge to creating the perfect smash burger, it's making sure the patty is as flat as can be. The burgers tend to shrink and cook up as they heat, so you need a solid method for ensuring they don't get too thick. And if you don't have a burger press, then that's where your potato masher comes in.

Potato mashers are round pieces of metal, typically with holes in them, that help you easily break up cooked potatoes. But, like most kitchen tools, they have multiple uses. In this case, that rounded shape makes an excellent tool for shaping ground meat into a burger. Plus, the large top handle helps you get enough weight onto the patty to easily flatten the meat.