Upgrade Mini Cheeseburger Sliders With Frozen Tater Tots
Cheeseburger sliders are the perfect party appetizer. They're easy enough to grab and go, and despite being packed with flavor, they're not overly messy (most of the time). But perhaps the best part of the standard cheeseburger is your ability to get creative with how you make it — and if you haven't thought to spice up these little burgers with tater tots, then now is your chance. All you need to do is swap traditional slider buns for much smaller, much cuter tater tots, and your guests will be obsessed with the teeny tiny treat.
Buns are standard practice, of course, but tater tots offer a whole new flavor element; their salty, crispy profile takes the typical dish up a notch, adding plenty of savory flavor. And once you secure the tater tot buns, there are also a number of other ways to take your mini burgers to new heights, whether it's sauce, toppings, or a new kind of cheese.
Tater tots make perfect cheeseburger slider buns
Something to note right off the bat is the size difference between a tater tot and a slider bun. Tater tots are much smaller, so this dish will be nothing short of bite-sized. To make the tater tot sliders, you just have to purchase a package of frozen potato rounds (round is best to keep that traditional bun shape), and let them crisp up in some oil to ensure they get extra crispy; each individual tot will serve as either a top or bottom bun.
Since the tots are so small, a toothpick might be your friend here. To assemble the slider, start with one tot round and then insert a toothpick straight into the center. Then slide your burger patty — centered — down the tooth pic, then add any desired toppings (even sauces), and finish by sliding the final tot down the tooth pic. Once assembled, you're left with a bite-sized snack that will be the talk of the party — and likely the star of at least a few food photos.
Other ways to spice up your sliders
Ketchup isn't a surprising burger condiment, but when it comes to potatoes for buns, ketchup becomes almost essential. You can mix it up by combining ketchup with some sriracha or hot sauce to give the sliders a kick.
With such tiny tots, you might want to use toppings that are easy enough for the small surface area: A pickle chip is the perfect size and brings a briny enhancement to the dish. Caramelized shallots can bring any burger to life, but make sure they're stringy, so you can drape them on the burger. Finely-chopped onions won't catch well in the toothpick and could make these bite-sized treats a little too messy. And finally, don't be afraid to get creative with your burger's cheese. American or cheddar will work, but you might want to try a spicy cheese like sliced pepper jack — or, if using caramelized onions, Gruyère might be the perfect pairing.