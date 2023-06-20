Upgrade Mini Cheeseburger Sliders With Frozen Tater Tots

Cheeseburger sliders are the perfect party appetizer. They're easy enough to grab and go, and despite being packed with flavor, they're not overly messy (most of the time). But perhaps the best part of the standard cheeseburger is your ability to get creative with how you make it — and if you haven't thought to spice up these little burgers with tater tots, then now is your chance. All you need to do is swap traditional slider buns for much smaller, much cuter tater tots, and your guests will be obsessed with the teeny tiny treat.

Buns are standard practice, of course, but tater tots offer a whole new flavor element; their salty, crispy profile takes the typical dish up a notch, adding plenty of savory flavor. And once you secure the tater tot buns, there are also a number of other ways to take your mini burgers to new heights, whether it's sauce, toppings, or a new kind of cheese.