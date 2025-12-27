We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sliders are a cute little snack to serve to guests when you're entertaining, but you don't want to be flipping burgers in the kitchen while everyone else is chatting and socializing. The solution: make easy, cheesy sliders with the help of your muffin tin!

All you need to do is place your patties inside the cups of your metal tin and top them with chopped red onion and seasonings, such as pepper or garlic powder. Next, cut some cheese slices down to size so they fit neatly on each patty without touching the circumference of your muffin tin rounds (this move will ensure the cheese melts down over the patties and doesn't stick to the pan). Bake your patties at 350 degrees Fahrenheit until the patties are cooked through (about 35 minutes, if you're using ground beef). If you're using dinner rolls for the slider buns, consider slicing across the entire rectangle to make assembly a breeze! A 12-pack of King's Hawaiian sweet rolls works well for this step. Feel free to add any lettuce, tomato, or sauces to the rolls to customize your sliders.

The beauty of this technique is that you won't need to stand at the stove turning each tiny burger one by one and risk getting spattered by the rendered fat. Oven-baking your burgers also frees you up to plate and lay out the other elements of your meal, such as French fries, pasta salad, or coleslaw. It's also a stress-free move that simplifies the washing up! If you have a dishwasher, simply pop your muffin tin inside once it's cooled.