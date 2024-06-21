8 Jack In The Box Menu Items From The 1980s You Probably Forgot About

The Fajita Pita was introduced by Jack In The Box in February 1987. The product was initially available with spiced beef as the filling, alongside cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. As you might expect, all these ingredients were stuffed inside a pita. The following year, a chicken option was added. Both of these choices gave diners of the time what they were looking for — namely, a menu item that presented spicy flavors and a nutritional profile that was superior to many other fast foods. In fact, the Chicken Fajita Pita contained less than 350 calories when it was first introduced to the menu.

The original Fajita Pita proved very successful, accounting for 11% of all Jack In The Box sales when it was first live. The item, however, was superseded by the Chicken Fajita Pita. After poor initial testing, this pita was stuffed with only white meat, and thereafter performed extremely well. In an interview with San Diego Reader, Paul Haack, who was product development vice president at Jack In The Box, explained the effect focusing on white meat had, saying, "We put that in at the market test, and lo and behold, thank God, the product did very well. The meat went from being the weak point to being the strong point of the product."

As a result of the Chicken Fajita Pita's success, the original Fajita Pita was discontinued at some point during the early 1990s. The Chicken Fajita Pita remains on Jack In The Box's menu today.