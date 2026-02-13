The Creamy Corn Side Dish Beloved By Mister Rogers

Mister Rogers was a voice of kindness and comfort for generations of children and adults, so it's fitting that one of his favorite dishes would mirror his inner persona. Fred Rogers, the creator of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," loved to whip up an easy corn pudding that was both creamy and delicious. While there are a variety of recipes for this casserole that find their way onto Thanksgiving Day spreads and potlucks, Mister Rogers' favorite version was his grandmother's recipe.

It is made using just a few pantry items, which include creamed corn, eggs, flour, salt, milk, and butter. The eggs are beaten and whipped together with all the ingredients. It is then baked until it sets. The end result is a custard-like pudding that is both savory and sweet. This dish has been around for several centuries and is unique to America, having been a staple of Native Americans. Colonists called it "sump" or "Indian pottage." It was made using cornmeal, milk, butter, and dried blueberries. When sugar became available, the berries were abandoned, and the dish was transformed into the custard-esque consistency it has today.