The Creamy Corn Side Dish Beloved By Mister Rogers
Mister Rogers was a voice of kindness and comfort for generations of children and adults, so it's fitting that one of his favorite dishes would mirror his inner persona. Fred Rogers, the creator of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," loved to whip up an easy corn pudding that was both creamy and delicious. While there are a variety of recipes for this casserole that find their way onto Thanksgiving Day spreads and potlucks, Mister Rogers' favorite version was his grandmother's recipe.
It is made using just a few pantry items, which include creamed corn, eggs, flour, salt, milk, and butter. The eggs are beaten and whipped together with all the ingredients. It is then baked until it sets. The end result is a custard-like pudding that is both savory and sweet. This dish has been around for several centuries and is unique to America, having been a staple of Native Americans. Colonists called it "sump" or "Indian pottage." It was made using cornmeal, milk, butter, and dried blueberries. When sugar became available, the berries were abandoned, and the dish was transformed into the custard-esque consistency it has today.
Make it your own
Still, what makes the Presbyterian minister and television host's recipe unique is the addition of creamed corn. This milky canned ingredient contains water, whole kernel corn, sugar, modified corn starch, and salt. This ingredient contributes to its velvety taste, but if you want to up that creamy texture, you can give your creamed corn an upgrade with rich evaporated milk. The evaporated milk will make it an even thicker, richer bite. And if you want to give it a bit of tangy, creaminess, you can add cream cheese.
Mr. Rogers was a lifelong, outspoken vegetarian, so it makes sense that this casserole would be among his favorite foods; however, this dish is easy to customize and make your own. Add some protein to the mix, like chopped bacon. This fatty meat will add a smoky, salty taste and crisp crunch to it, or try some crab for a luxurious bite. If spicy is more your vibe, red chili flakes, jalapeños, or whatever type of pepper you like can add that heat. You can even give this dish a firmer, denser texture by adding Jiffy corn muffin mix. Top it with some shredded cheddar cheese and serve with a dollop of sour cream for a complete meal.