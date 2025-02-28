Costco Vs Sam's Club: Which Bakery Reigns Supreme?

Costco and Sam's Club are wholesale bulk retailers with a long history of competition. The store we know today as Costco opened as Price Club in 1976 and later merged with Costco, while Sam's Club was opened in 1983 as part of the Walmart company. While both originally opened to serve smaller businesses with wholesale products, they both now open their doors to the public with membership options. The similarities between the two retailers have led to many discussions about which store is superior.

We already investigated whether Costco or Sam's Club has the best food court, so now it's time to break down the bakery. When it comes to the bakery, the two wholesale giants have a lot of similarities. While Costco sells bakery items from its store brand, Kirkland's, Sam's Club brands its bakery items under the name Member's Mark. You'll find some crossover in the items they offer, such as dinner rolls, croissants, cakes, danishes, and pies. Both bakeries have their own strengths and weaknesses, but which one is better overall? We searched high and low on the internet to find out which wholesaler shoppers crown as the supreme bakery.