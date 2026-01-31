How Costco Bakers Complete So Many Custom Cake Orders, According To Reddit

Ever wondered how Costco bakers manage to fulfill so many custom cake orders each day? It turns out that they do most of the prep work ahead of time and freeze their confections, according to a Reddit thread. One commenter, who appears to be a Costco employee, posted "We are an extremely busy bakery and 95% of the time we cut, fill, ice, and freeze our half sheets for the week at the beginning of the week so when it's time decorate the day's orders we are just putting the decorations on the cakes we finished previously."

This move saves a lot of time because the bakers can simply grab the correct cake flavor from the freezer and set to work on finishing up any customizations, such as happy birthday messages, motifs, or other personalized requests (for instance, the Costco cake ordering tip for perfect slices every time is to ask for your confection to be scored before it's boxed up). The downside to this technique is that it doesn't leave much room for last-minute custom orders, such as requesting a chocolate cake with a different mousse or buttercream filling. Having said that, the same commenter said that some changes are possible if the manager approves it and you give enough notice. This extra time allows the decorator to set a cake aside and fill it with the correct flavors so there is some leeway. However, the Redditor also noted that customization varies store to store.