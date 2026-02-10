10 Costco Finds That Can Help You Build Your Own Home Bar

Building your own bar sounds like the dream. The drinks are cheaper, you control the music and the sports, and everybody knows your name. What could go wrong? Nothing, really. Just keep in mind that good research can go a long way. Sourcing some good Costco home bar finds before kick-starting the work will take your idyllic watering hole to the next level. Yup, it's time to stop pretending we can cobble together a few mixers and colored umbrellas and call it a bar.

Now, here's the good part — you don't actually need to do any of the research yourself, because we've done it all for you. Capturing that authentic bar vibe means thinking beyond the basics to cover everything from liquor to mixers, salted peanuts, and highball glasses. Perhaps even throw in some fancy tools, like an ice maker or a decanter, if you drink red wine. Just keep that old cocktail recipe book at the ready. Our list of Costco finds to build the ultimate home bar will have you raising a glass or three before you can say "Cheers."