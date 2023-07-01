13 Cocktail-Making Hacks That Are Sure To Make Life Easier

When you're first learning to make cocktails, measuring ingredients is crucial to your success. Even with years of experience, master mixologists still stop to measure. Balance is a critical component in cocktails; an out-of-balance drink can be overwhelmingly sweet, bitter, sour, thin, or just generally unpleasant. Measuring is the best way to achieve balance, craft consistent drinks, ensure your ratios are correct, and gauge how much alcohol you're serving or consuming.

Learning to free pour — which is being able to pour precise amounts without using a measuring tool — is a skill that some bartenders are able to learn. However, it takes a lot of practice, and they still need to measure occasionally to check their pouring accuracy. It's always best to measure, and the tool that most bartenders use to do so is called a jigger.

Jiggers come in many different styles and sizes. Some look like small liquid measuring cups and are transparent with markers along the side. Others are cone-shaped and made of metal and have markers on the interior. Which one you use depends on personal preference, as they all achieve the same goal: making consistent and balanced drinks.