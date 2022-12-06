The Dos And Don'ts Of Decanting Wine

One of the most practical and common uses for decanting wine has nothing to do with oxygen exposure at all, but with sediment. If you've ever gotten to the bottom of a glass and noticed a grainy substance similar in consistency to coffee grounds, you've come across wine sediment. Most often, as Wine Enthusiast explains, these particles appear in red wine that has been aged. As time passes, remnants from the winemaking process, including minuscule bits of yeast and grape parts, solidify into sediment which gravity pulls down to rest at the bottom surface of the bottle.

While this substance is harmless to ingest, it can be unpleasant, especially if it's not noticed or expected — unlike with peanut butter, nobody prefers their wine chunky style. If you're drinking a big, full-bodied red, or one with a decade or more of age on it (per Wine Spectator), assume there's going to be sediment and prepare accordingly.

The best way to avoid getting a mouthful of grit is to perform a careful decant. First, shine a light under the neck of the bottle (a candle or cell phone flashlight both work well). Next, pour slowly and carefully into the decanter, stopping as soon as you see the dark shadow of sediment appear. This way, the grit stays in the bottle and your decanter is full of nothing but delicious, smooth vino.