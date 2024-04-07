Here's How You Should Stock Your Home Bar, According To An Expert

To be the host with the most, or in this case the bartender with the best, you should maintain a well-stocked home bar that's ready for any gathering. But filling up an empty home bar can be intimidating. Luckily Rob Krueger, Beverage Director at Smith & Mills Rockefeller Center, knows a thing or two about bringing a restaurant quality bar to your own home. Krueger prefers a thoughtfully stocked bar, and in an exclusive with Daily Meal, he shared some of his high-quality favorites.

Among the must-haves, Krueger suggests classics like London dry gin and "100% Agave Blanco Tequila. You're worth it!" He also advises going bold even with go-to liquors. "Kentucky Bourbon: 90 proof is a sweet spot with a lot of great options for rocks drinks but 100 proof makes a statement." As for your sweet and dry vermouth, Krueger has one directive: "Keep it in the fridge!"

Even though they may not be top of mind, some more unique liquors will really shine in your bar inventory. Krueger suggests including an "Aperol or aperitivo of choice. There are dozens of them out there now, similar, but unique." He also suggests having a coffee liqueur, one of many liqueurs to keep stocked in your home bar, along with a rye whiskey bottled in bond, red bitter, triple sec, and aged white rum.