Here's How You Should Stock Your Home Bar, According To An Expert
To be the host with the most, or in this case the bartender with the best, you should maintain a well-stocked home bar that's ready for any gathering. But filling up an empty home bar can be intimidating. Luckily Rob Krueger, Beverage Director at Smith & Mills Rockefeller Center, knows a thing or two about bringing a restaurant quality bar to your own home. Krueger prefers a thoughtfully stocked bar, and in an exclusive with Daily Meal, he shared some of his high-quality favorites.
Among the must-haves, Krueger suggests classics like London dry gin and "100% Agave Blanco Tequila. You're worth it!" He also advises going bold even with go-to liquors. "Kentucky Bourbon: 90 proof is a sweet spot with a lot of great options for rocks drinks but 100 proof makes a statement." As for your sweet and dry vermouth, Krueger has one directive: "Keep it in the fridge!"
Even though they may not be top of mind, some more unique liquors will really shine in your bar inventory. Krueger suggests including an "Aperol or aperitivo of choice. There are dozens of them out there now, similar, but unique." He also suggests having a coffee liqueur, one of many liqueurs to keep stocked in your home bar, along with a rye whiskey bottled in bond, red bitter, triple sec, and aged white rum.
Mixers and garnishes you need to elevate each drink
When it comes to mixers, Rob Kreuger recommends having a couple of different flavors and varieties in stock. He shared his personal favorite brand with Daily Meal, "FeverTree mixers: Club Soda, Light Tonic (they're never gonna know), Ginger Beer, Ginger Ale, and the Sparkling Grapefruit is superb." These flavor suggestions from Kreuger cover the gamut, whether you need just a splash of fruitiness in a fun summer cocktail or want to master the perfect gin and tonic.
As for other mix-ins, Kreuger let us in on his special favorite: "Giffard Gomme Syrup. Seriously this is a game changer for Old Fashioned and more. The emulsified, dense, cane sugar syrup adds so much texture and body to stirred drinks." Simple syrup can be used as a flavoring agent to sweeten your drinks, but a high-quality syrup, per Kreuger's suggestion, can take your cocktail-making game to a professional level by adding complexity.
Every good bar must be stocked with go-to garnishes, and for Kreuger, that starts with quality olives. His preference: Losada Gordal from Spain. For adding a sweet yet sophisticated touch to cocktails, Kreuger turns to Luxardo Maraschino Cherries or Fabbri Amarena Cherries.
Don't skimp on the ice
"It's not unique, but ice is the #1 thing for quality across all your drinks," Rob Krueger emphasizes. Ice may seem like the cocktail ingredient to think the least about, but using the right type of ice can elevate your cocktail game. The different shapes that ice can be molded into help determine how quickly the ice will melt. Sphere ice, for example, is essential for high-end cocktails where you want the ice to evenly melt, keeping the drink colder for longer. Sphere-shaped ice also doesn't water down the drink as much as ice cubes could.
Some other popular ice shapes include large square cubes or tiny cubelet ice. Searching for a few unique ice molds may be an investment, but they can take your bar from basic to first-class. Don't neglect the flavor and quality of the water you'll make your ice with either — always run tap water through a filter. Take Kreuger's advice on ice and his stocking recommendations, and you can bring the premium quality of a restaurant bar into your home.