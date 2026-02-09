7 Trader Joe's Myths You Need To Stop Believing

Trader Joe's has developed a loyal following that borders on cult status, and for good reason. Between the unique specialty products, rotating seasonal items, and famously friendly crew members, shopping at Trader Joe's stands out from your traditional grocery store. Its unique branding and stripped-back operations make it an easy target for speculation, but not every rumor holds water. With all that popularity comes a fair amount of internet-fueled rumors, myths, and half-truths.

Over the years, shoppers have speculated on everything from who really owns Trader Joe's to whether employees are actually trained to flirt with customers. Some of these myths have gained popularity from shoppers online and have been perpetuated by misinformation and overexaggeration, but we're here to dispel the rumors and differentiate fact from fiction. While some of these claims might sound believable, these are the myths that you shouldn't believe about the beloved grocery chain.