7 Trader Joe's Myths You Need To Stop Believing
Trader Joe's has developed a loyal following that borders on cult status, and for good reason. Between the unique specialty products, rotating seasonal items, and famously friendly crew members, shopping at Trader Joe's stands out from your traditional grocery store. Its unique branding and stripped-back operations make it an easy target for speculation, but not every rumor holds water. With all that popularity comes a fair amount of internet-fueled rumors, myths, and half-truths.
Over the years, shoppers have speculated on everything from who really owns Trader Joe's to whether employees are actually trained to flirt with customers. Some of these myths have gained popularity from shoppers online and have been perpetuated by misinformation and overexaggeration, but we're here to dispel the rumors and differentiate fact from fiction. While some of these claims might sound believable, these are the myths that you shouldn't believe about the beloved grocery chain.
Aldi and Trader Joe's are related
One of the most infamous rumors that swept the internet in connection with Trader Joe's is the narrative that it's related to, and even owned by, Aldi. The misconception has been largely blown out of proportion online through sensationalized headlines and misinformation. However, in reality, the two stores operate completely independently and have nothing to do with one another.
The only connection between Aldi and Trader Joe's is that German brothers Theo and Karl Albrecht owned the European grocery store chain called Aldi after World War II. In 1960, however, the brothers got into a disagreement and decided to split the business into two. The new companies became known as Aldi Süd and Aldi Nord. Aldi Süd operates as the Aldi we're familiar with here in the U.S., while Aldi Nord mainly operates in Europe — although the company purchased Trader Joe's in 1979. Trader Joe's dispels any rumors about a connection to Aldi on its website: "Trader Joe's has no business or ownership relationship with Aldi Sud (including Aldi U.S.)."
Trader Joe's accepts coupons
Unfortunately, it's not uncommon to find falsified Trader Joe's coupons, promotions, or gift cards online. These scams became more prominent during the pandemic in 2020, and got so out of control that TJs put out a statement in March 2021 explaining that the store does not offer coupons or gift cards online. These scams are not only misleading for customers, but frustrating for Trader Joe's crew members as well, who have to explain to shoppers why they're not able to get the discounts they expected.
Trader Joe's keeps its everyday prices so low that coupons aren't necessary. Per the website, "'Sale' is a four-letter word to us. We have low prices, every day. NO coupons... NO glitzy promotions or couponing wars at our stores." The only exception to the rule is in the case of manufacturer coupons on certain name-brand products. These are coupons issued by the manufacturer, and not by Trader Joe's.
Employees are trained to flirt with customers
Trader Joe's has a reputation for extremely friendly and chatty crew members, which helps craft the unique and laid-back shopping experience that the brand is known for. However, employees are so friendly that a rumor started flying that Trader Joe's actually trains its employees to flirt with customers. As online conversations and memes about the notion of trained flirting started to pile up, the TJs CEO had to step in to set the record straight.
On the store's podcast "Inside Trader Joe's," CEO Bryan Palbaum was asked if crew members were instructed to flirt with customers, to which he responded, "Definitively, no." He went on to explain, "To go into a Trader Joe's store, and feel that everyone is genuinely interested in whether or not you are having a good day — compared to perhaps other retailers — I can see how that might be misinterpreted." The company prides itself on hiring helpful staff who are genuinely interested and invested in making someone's day better.
Discontinued items will never come back
Trader Joe's frequently discontinues items and maintains a high turnover rate of products, which can be frustrating for shoppers looking for their favorite items. However, it also allows the store an exciting rolodex of fresh merchandise to discover every time you enter the store. TJs explains that products may be discontinued for several reasons, such as seasonal availability, poor sales, cost increases, or simply to make room on shelves for new products. But just because an item is discontinued doesn't mean you'll never see it again.
There have been some occasions in which TJs has brought back discontinued items that shoppers missed the most. For example, the store's Midnight Moo chocolate syrup was taken off the shelves a few years back, only to be brought back in limited supply. While the company doesn't make any promises on returning discontinued products to its shelves, you can make a request online that the chain bring back any of your favorite discontinued items.
Trader Joe's will introduce self-checkout to its stores
Self-checkout machines have become commonplace for many major grocery stores, including Aldi, Ralphs, Costco, Target, Walmart, and more. They're meant to make the checkout process more efficient, especially for those who only have a few items and don't want to wait in long register lines. However, Trader Joe's executives have confirmed that TJs is not adopting this checkout method, and has no plans to do so in the future.
When asked about the self-checkout rumor, president Jon Basalone explained, "That's as false as false can be because we believe in people and we're not trying to get rid of our crew members for efficiency's sake or whatever the, I don't know what the reasons are people put self-checkout in." According to some customers online, chatting with the cashiers and getting good product recommendations is all part of the Trader Joe's shopping experience, which would be lost with self-checkout.
All the food is healthy
Trader Joe's often gets grouped in with "health food stores" like Whole Foods as an alternative to your typical grocery store. There was a time that it had something of a "granola" reputation, according to Redditors. The store initially gained popularity for being a more affordable health store than most, but some shoppers think it's better categorized as a specialty food store than a health store. Although it does carry some fresh, organic, and healthy food products, not everything you buy at Trader Joe's is necessarily good for you.
The unhealthiest items you'll find at Trader Joe's are often the prepackaged products and prepared foods, which tend to be loaded with salt, sugar, and additives. One Redditor notes, "The sodium content of many, but not all, of the prepared foods is obscene. Some of the soups have such huge amounts of salt it's unbelievable. The marinated meats too." Like with any grocery store, it is important to check the label on the products you purchase to truly know if something is good for you.
Trader Joe's only sells groceries
From seasonal staples and infamous holiday treats, to winning frozen products and creative recipes like the viral dumpling bake, it's no secret that Trader Joe's is known for its unique collection of groceries. What some shoppers might not realize is that the store has much more to offer than just your kitchen staples. Trader Joe's also carries plenty of non-grocery items that are well worth picking up on your next trip.
It carries household essentials like toilet paper, cleaning supplies, and pet products. It has a beautiful selection of fresh flowers and potted plants for affordable prices. Not to mention, its beauty products tend to receive high praise from shoppers. Personally, I'm a huge fan of the daily facial sunscreen, which at just $8.99 per bottle is a highly affordable dupe for the Supergoop! brand. The beauty selection is expansive, including shampoos and conditioners, soaps, scrubs, body wash, oils, and more.