15 Of The Unhealthiest Items You'll Find At Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's likes to do things a little differently. The supermarket chain may have over 560 locations across the United States, but somehow, it still somewhat retains the look and feel of a locally-owned store, with its hand-illustrated branding and its wood-heavy decor.

The company has always gone for this more unique vibe since its creation in 1967, with founder Joe Coulombe aiming the brand at well-traveled individuals who were looking for more diverse products. A key part of this development occurred in the early 1970s when Coulombe became invested in the health food movement and a shift away from packaged and processed products and towards fresh items — the Trader Joe's product line started to reflect this.

But has it stayed healthy since? Through the years, Trader Joe's has kept the sense that it offers nothing but fresh and wholesome products. But the reality is a little more complicated. Just like any other large supermarket chain, Trader Joe's has a host of items that are pretty unhealthy if eaten in high quantities. In some of these cases, the store disguises its unhealthier ingredients behind healthy-looking qualities. To save you from having to spend hours looking at nutritional labels, we put the worst of them right here.