9 Mistakes You're Making When Roasting Potatoes

Potatoes may be the most versatile natural food items in the world. From these simple spuds, you can create so many delicious dishes, including fluffy French fries, tater tots, mashed potatoes, smashed potatoes, oven-baked baked potatoes, and more. But, one of my favorite things to do with this starchy vegetable is to roast them. When roasting potatoes correctly, you end up with a rich, flavorful spud that's soft and fluffy on the inside, while being satisfyingly crispy on the outside. Even better, freshly roasted potatoes are simple to make and pair well with countless main courses, from simple fare, like hamburgers, to more upscale options, like filet mignon. Unfortunately, while roasting potatoes is relatively straightforward, there are a few common mistakes people make when preparing them.

During my more than fifteen years in the food industry, I made more roasted potatoes than I could ever count, and paired them in nearly as many unique arrangements. And, during my three decades of home cooking, I've frequently made these as an accompaniment for my family's own meals. This long history of roasting potatoes has allowed me to hone and refine my skills through trial, error, and a bit of frustration. Thankfully, you can skip the frustration yourself because I'm here to share what I've learned along my journey. Ready to discover some of the biggest mistakes you're probably making when roasting potatoes? Let's get into it.