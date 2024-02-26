The Crowding Mistake You May Be Making With Roasted Potatoes

What makes roasted potatoes so delicious is that you get several tasty flavors and textures when you munch on these bite-sized delights. You first taste a delectably crispy and salty potato skin, followed by a mushy and creamy potato interior that's absolutely scrumptious. And whether you eat them as a snack, or pair them in a classic meat and potatoes combo, roasted potatoes are sure to deliver a satisfying meal. Roasted potatoes are also fairly simple to make in the oven. However, your roasted potatoes will not be as texturally delicious as they ought to be if you overcrowd the potatoes on your baking sheet before you put them in the oven.

If you dump a bunch of potatoes onto your baking sheet in a big pile with the potatoes all on top of each other, they will roast unevenly, which can leave you with a dissatisfying side dish or snack. Instead, when preparing your preheated baking sheet with your potatoes, spread all of the potatoes with enough room between each of the potatoes so that your oven will thoroughly roast all of the potatoes to delicious crispiness (you should also boil them first to get the crispiest roasted potatoes).