Reddit Says This Popular Aldi Snack Is Hit-Or-Miss
While Aldi has some great deals, the low prices only really matter if the product is good. So when fans of the grocery store took to Reddit to voice a complaint about the inconsistency of the Pub Style Seasoned Pretzels from the store-brand Clancy's, we took notice. Apparently, when the snack is made right, people agree that it's one of the top pretzel brands around. The problem is that shoppers are finding that not all bags are made the same.
"I've had two bags in the past 2 weeks. One was well seasoned, the other was not. Purchased from the same store," wrote one customer. Others chimed in to say they had similar experiences. "When perfectly seasoned, amazing. When not, very meh. I have about a 50/50 success rate," one snacker explained. A common advantage of shopping at a large chain grocery store is consistency. When mass-produced products are inconsistent, it can make someone question what's going on. Unsurprisingly, Aldi hasn't put out a press release explaining the reason why some bags are seasoned less. It sounds like the Pub Style Seasoned Pretzel's slogan of "Bold & Zesty" needs a slight adjustment to "Occasionally Bold & Zesty."
How To Get a More Consistently Seasoned Pretzel
While it's certainly more expensive, it may be worth buying a bag of Dot's pretzels instead to ensure the flavoring is there. If you have a Costco membership, you can get a 35-ounce bag for around $10. Those unfamiliar with the brand can find it among our aforementioned list of top pretzel brands, then take a look at our ultimate ranking of Dot's flavors to expand your tastes.
If you're willing to gamble on flavor because the Clancy's brand of pretzels is a deal at $1.99 for 12 ounces, there are ways to salvage a losing hand. If the batch you buy is unseasoned, you can always toss the pretzels in a bag with a little oil or melted butter and the flavoring of your choice. We recommend you give the versatile ranch seasoning a try because it's just another delicious way to use Ranch seasoning. Another great use for the unseasoned pretzels is making them a vessel for your favorite dip. If you're buying these at Aldi already, you may want to pick up a good store-brand dip while you're there as a backup plan!