How Coca-Cola's New Commercial Was Inspired By The Bear

One of the hallmarks of a good TV show these days, it seems, is having *that* episode — the one that you can barely allude to with raised eyebrows, and anyone else who's seen the show will immediately catch on. If you've watched "The Bear," you already know which episode we're talking about: "Fishes," the 6th episode of the 2nd season, in which the Berzatto family gathers for a chaotic Christmas Eve dinner. Fans of the show will be amused to see the energetic family setting referenced in a new ad recently released by Coca-Cola, promoting its "family" of brands.

The 90-second spot, called "New Guy," follows a man named Zach (played by Rene Gube, who is also an executive producer and writer on "The Bear") meeting his girlfriend's family for the first time as they gather to watch the "big game" — with plenty of culinary shenanigans, familial arguments, and offhand comments along the way. The spot is just as busy as a Berzatto holiday but without (most of) the dysfunction. And, of course, all family members are sipping on their favorite Coca-Cola beverage throughout.