How Coca-Cola's New Commercial Was Inspired By The Bear
One of the hallmarks of a good TV show these days, it seems, is having *that* episode — the one that you can barely allude to with raised eyebrows, and anyone else who's seen the show will immediately catch on. If you've watched "The Bear," you already know which episode we're talking about: "Fishes," the 6th episode of the 2nd season, in which the Berzatto family gathers for a chaotic Christmas Eve dinner. Fans of the show will be amused to see the energetic family setting referenced in a new ad recently released by Coca-Cola, promoting its "family" of brands.
The 90-second spot, called "New Guy," follows a man named Zach (played by Rene Gube, who is also an executive producer and writer on "The Bear") meeting his girlfriend's family for the first time as they gather to watch the "big game" — with plenty of culinary shenanigans, familial arguments, and offhand comments along the way. The spot is just as busy as a Berzatto holiday but without (most of) the dysfunction. And, of course, all family members are sipping on their favorite Coca-Cola beverage throughout.
A family affair
The ad doesn't just reference the Hulu show — it was directed by Chris Storer, creator of "The Bear" (which will indeed be returning for a 3rd season). And because it was shot during the writers' strike, when narrative TV production was on hold, Storer was able to utilize the show's camera lenses and crew.
Like in "Fishes," the ad family is beset by an overcrowded kitchen with timers going off in all directions, inane disagreements, and perhaps a bit too much honesty. (Fortunately, their game day is free of silverware fights and emotional meltdowns.) Different Coca-Cola brands are depicted throughout: the children (and one odd adult) drink Honest juice boxes, the goofy cousin-type cools his mouth down with Sprite after taking a bite of oven-fresh hot food, and various other relatives hold Smart Water, Coke, and Fanta bottles amidst the chaos.
By the end, a spilled Coke and some light teasing affirm that Zach has been accepted into the fold. Bringing it back to the central theme, the final tag declares Coca-Cola as the "proud sponsors of what matters most," by which we assume they mean loved ones, not soft drinks. But maybe soft drinks, too.