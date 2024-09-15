The Vodka Brand You're Better Off Skipping

Vodka is the most valuable spirit in America, yet confusion runs rampant on what qualifies as a "good" vodka brand. To make it crystal clear — get the joke? — a high-quality vodka is neutral yet highly versatile. It tastes equally good for sipping versus mixing, has a clean flavor that won't muddy cocktails, and goes down smooth without the infamous "burn."

NPR ran a taste test and concluded that there is no appreciable difference between cheap and expensive vodka, probably due to a federal law requiring all vodka to be tasteless, colorless, and odorless. It's been debated that, beyond a basic price point, "luxury" vodka is overpriced. But there's one budget vodka that just doesn't go the distance.

While Svedka's pricing is competitive, reviewers agree that it burns going down and will leave you with a hangover you won't soon forget. Opinions on taste are seriously conflicted as well. The verdict? You should leave this brand on the shelf and choose something else.