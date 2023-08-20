The Mystery Behind What Brand Supplies Costco's Kirkland Bourbon

Costco's Kirkland Signature bourbon has been something of a mystery. While we've known for some time that Costco does not make it, the question of who supplies the popular bourbon (and your other favorite Costco alcohols) has been a topic of much debate among enthusiasts.

According to an Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau filing approved in 2011, Jim Beam once produced it. However, at some point, Costco moved on to the distillery George Dickel. It's tough to know for sure when the switch happened or what caused it. When Punch reached out to Annette Alvarez-Peters, Costco's assistant general merchandise manager, in 2017, she responded, "We don't disclose how we develop Kirkland Signature." However, the mystery surrounding the supplier of Costco's Kirkland Signature bourbon was solved in 2021 when Costco released three new varieties of Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey from Barton 1792 Distillery: Bottled in Bond, Small Batch, and Single Barrel.

How do we know these come from Barton? It's printed right on the label. So what's the difference between the newer varieties and the older George Dickel 7-Year-Old Tennessee Bourbon, and how do they stack up against one other? Join us as we uncork the secrets behind this tasty tipple and explore all the complexities of the change-up.