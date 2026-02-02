This Viral Couch At Costco Features A Built-In Kitchen Appliance
There's nothing quite like a good couch that is plush yet firm, encouraging you to stay in its comfort for as long as possible. And one new offer from Costco is making the internet buzz with excitement over how it explicitly discourages you from getting up, with a showstopper accessory not typically seen in living room seating: a drink cooler mounted in-between the two seats.
Costco's Alton Leather Power Sofa has also drawn praise for its supple leather upholstery, supportive cushions, built-in power outlets, and — as the name suggests — power recline ability, controlled by a button interface similar to a high-end luxury car.
Social media is full of commenters raving that if they had this couch, they would never get up again. One Instagram user humorously compared it to the floating chairs from "WALL-E," garnering hundreds of likes. Though, as some have pointed out, the drink cooler is technically not a refrigerator, meaning it's not meant for storing food or any perishables. But it will keep sodas, waters, or more adult beverages pleasantly cool for any and all home media watching.
What good is Costco's refrigerator couch?
There are lots of good ways to keep beverages chilled, including the most obvious one: the refrigerator you already have. A utensil crock also makes an excellent DIY wine chiller for a single bottle during a good movie. But neither of these beats the convenience of having your drinks directly by your side, power-chilled to an exact temperature you can easily set.
As likely as it is to wow your guests, it is just a drink chiller built into a two-seat reclining sofa. If you're hoping to store an entire party's worth of drinks, look elsewhere. Perhaps a top-loading washer can be a great DIY cooler filled to the brim with ice and beverages for everyone else, while you keep the good stuff in the couch for VIPs (very important partiers).
The Alton Leather Power Sofa does not appear to be available online, however multiple Costco shoppers nationwide have spotted it in person for $1,699.99. It's not a bad deal for a nice couch with a drink cooler. And, as always, one of the best things about it is Costco's unbelievably forgiving return policy — if you change your mind at any time for any reason, returning it should be a breeze. But how could you say no to a cooler in your couch?