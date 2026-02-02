This Viral Couch At Costco Features A Built-In Kitchen Appliance

There's nothing quite like a good couch that is plush yet firm, encouraging you to stay in its comfort for as long as possible. And one new offer from Costco is making the internet buzz with excitement over how it explicitly discourages you from getting up, with a showstopper accessory not typically seen in living room seating: a drink cooler mounted in-between the two seats.

Costco's Alton Leather Power Sofa has also drawn praise for its supple leather upholstery, supportive cushions, built-in power outlets, and — as the name suggests — power recline ability, controlled by a button interface similar to a high-end luxury car.

Social media is full of commenters raving that if they had this couch, they would never get up again. One Instagram user humorously compared it to the floating chairs from "WALL-E," garnering hundreds of likes. Though, as some have pointed out, the drink cooler is technically not a refrigerator, meaning it's not meant for storing food or any perishables. But it will keep sodas, waters, or more adult beverages pleasantly cool for any and all home media watching.