Need An Extra Drink Cooler For A Party? There's One Hiding In Plain Sight
Hosting a big party soon? Whatever the occasion, congrats! Getting ready to celebrate is fun, but being a host comes with some serious responsibilities. It's not easy to entertain a houseful of guests and it requires a good deal of preparation and supplies. After all, you can't have a party without plenty of beverages on hand.
Think about it. When greeting guests, the first thing you do is offer a drink — and if you want to be a good host, that drink better be cold. Nobody wants a room-temperature soda or beer. It's a huge party foul and literally takes the cool out of wine cooler. Unfortunately, fridge space is limited and ice chests only fit a certain amount. And if you're planning a party on a budget, purchasing new equipment isn't in the cards. Luckily, there's an extra drink cooler hiding in plain sight: your washing machine.
Washing machines make great coolers because they can handle heavy loads — and we're not just talking laundry. The inner basket is big enough to carry all the ice along with a hefty amount of drinks. Plus, the outer tub is typically made of steel, which does a great job of keeping things cold. But the best part? Once your ice melts, it drains directly into the machine, meaning less cleanup. Knowing that, we assume you're sold on the idea... so keep reading to learn how to convert your washing machine into a cooler along with more creative party hacks.
How to use your washing machine as a drink cooler
Before you get too excited... not all washing machines can double as ice coolers. Front-loading machines have horizontal drums; you wouldn't fit much ice in before it started tumbling out the door. You can still try, but top-loading machines work best, and if you have one, turning it into an ice cooler is simple.
Roughly two hours before the party starts, fill the machine with ice. Add drinks just as you would in an ice chest and by the time guests start arriving, they should be chilled to perfection. When it comes to time to clean up, the ice should be mostly melted. Remove any remaining drinks, run the drain cycle, and voilà, you're done!
Creating a washing machine cooler is the easy part, but how do you direct party guests to this part of the house? Generally speaking, most people don't immediately head to the laundry room for drinks, so a little party signage could come in handy. Grab some cardboard and construction paper or put those kids to work to create a crafty sign. A simple arrow with "drinks in the washing machine! Yes, you read that right." should do, and pretty soon, everyone will be chatting it up by the washing machine instead of the ice cooler. Such a creative hack will be the talk of the party... an icebreaker of sorts.
Other household goods you can use as makeshift coolers
Washing machines aren't the only household item you can turn into a cooler. You just need to think outside the box — the ice box that is. Look around your home for similar-shaped vessels; ones strong enough to hold ice but can also handle moisture. Metal and plastic are solid materials, and luckily they're all over your house. Think flower pots, storage containers, and galvanized buckets.
If you're hosting a backyard event, turn your kiddie pool into a makeshift ice cooler. It can fit a plethora of beverages and since it isn't very deep, you won't have to dig around to find one. Meanwhile, toy wagons have a unique advantage: mobility. As the party goes on and guests move about, pull the wagon around and offer them drinks. Wheelbarrows work similarly and add to the ambiance of a garden party. Although a less classy option, another clever party hack involves emptying a beer case and lining it with a garbage bag as an upcycled cooler.
Lastly, bathtubs make the ultimate ice box. However, we're not talking about serving sodas in the restroom. Grabbing a drink after a trip to the toilet would obviously be off-putting. But if you happen to have a vintage clawfoot tub for decor, put it to good use. Place it on the grass, fill it with ice, and let those beverages chill.