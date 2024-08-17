Need An Extra Drink Cooler For A Party? There's One Hiding In Plain Sight

Hosting a big party soon? Whatever the occasion, congrats! Getting ready to celebrate is fun, but being a host comes with some serious responsibilities. It's not easy to entertain a houseful of guests and it requires a good deal of preparation and supplies. After all, you can't have a party without plenty of beverages on hand.

Think about it. When greeting guests, the first thing you do is offer a drink — and if you want to be a good host, that drink better be cold. Nobody wants a room-temperature soda or beer. It's a huge party foul and literally takes the cool out of wine cooler. Unfortunately, fridge space is limited and ice chests only fit a certain amount. And if you're planning a party on a budget, purchasing new equipment isn't in the cards. Luckily, there's an extra drink cooler hiding in plain sight: your washing machine.

Washing machines make great coolers because they can handle heavy loads — and we're not just talking laundry. The inner basket is big enough to carry all the ice along with a hefty amount of drinks. Plus, the outer tub is typically made of steel, which does a great job of keeping things cold. But the best part? Once your ice melts, it drains directly into the machine, meaning less cleanup. Knowing that, we assume you're sold on the idea... so keep reading to learn how to convert your washing machine into a cooler along with more creative party hacks.