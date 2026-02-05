5 Popular Chain Restaurants That Are Family-Owned In 2026

In 1967, S. Truett Cathy opened the first Chick-fil-A in Greenbriar Mall in Atlanta, Georgia, just a few years after he invented the original chicken sandwich that the chain serves today. He was building on the success of the restaurant business — The Dwarf Grill (now The Dwarf House) — that he started with Ben (his brother) in 1946. The year before Truett's death in 2014, his son Dan was appointed as the chain's CEO but currently serves as chair since grandson Andrew took the CEO position. Meanwhile, the founder's son Donald (Bubba) is the executive vice president of Chick-fil-A and president of The Dwarf House, and his daughter Trudy Cathy White is the fast food restaurant's ambassador. Several other second and third generation family members have roles in Chick-fil-A as well.

One thing you probably did not know about Chick-fil-A is that, as the chain grew into the biggest fast food chicken restaurant in the country, it developed a one-of-a-kind franchise model. Rather than franchisees buying the locations they operate, Chick-fil-A maintains ownership after choosing the locations and building the restaurants, reducing the initial franchise fee significantly. There is also a limit on how many stores the franchisees can operate, which helps maintain quality of food and service and which the company credits for its massive success. However, not all of its franchise locations operate under this model. Some are non-traditional, licensed locations (such as those on college campuses and in theme parks) that it plans to transition to its owner-operator model to expand and unify the customer experience. With this move, Chick-fil-A looks in a strong position to remain family-owned for many years to come.