The Southern Breakfast Chain That's Taking Valentine's Day Reservations Again
Waffle House is a beloved Southern institution, though it may not be many people's first choice for a romantic date night. But for some of these restaurants, that mostly changes every year on February 14, when participating locations are transformed into the fanciest greasy spoons you'll probably ever see.
For years, some Waffle Houses have traditionally upended their dining room every Valentine's Day to resemble a higher-brow restaurant. Methods vary by location, but white tablecloths, personalized service, dimmed lighting, and ambient music are common choices for an evening of romance and waffles. That's right: the decor may be different, but it's still the same Waffle House menu.
Don't just call your local store for a reservation, though. While many locations are participating in this Valentine's Day special, most are not. The Waffle House website has a list of participating restaurants, where you can also search by zip code for one near you and make online reservations. But is it really worth it to do Valentine's Day at the chain?
Waffle House could make a memorable Valentine's Day, for the right reasons
For some, it's a rule of thumb that you shouldn't go to a restaurant for Valentine's Day. Prix fixe menus are a common choice to streamline orders for an unusually busy night, but they can also leave you paying more for less food than you would usually get. This is not an issue with a Waffle House Valentine's Day, which alone makes it one of the best restaurants to go to for this holiday.
Since it's just the regular menu, you can affordably treat your significant other to a simple, romantic meal of a shared breakfast melt and two Cherry Sprites. These are classic standbys for Waffle House veterans, and because of that, also some of the best things to order for your first time at the restaurant.
Some may think that Waffle House is the place where drunken patrons throw chairs at employees, but the truth of the matter is that Waffle House employees want you to stop doing that. Despite viral internet videos, it is just a casual diner chain with simple, affordable food, and it should make for a wonderfully humble date night — if everyone knows how to act right.