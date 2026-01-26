The Southern Breakfast Chain That's Taking Valentine's Day Reservations Again

Waffle House is a beloved Southern institution, though it may not be many people's first choice for a romantic date night. But for some of these restaurants, that mostly changes every year on February 14, when participating locations are transformed into the fanciest greasy spoons you'll probably ever see.

For years, some Waffle Houses have traditionally upended their dining room every Valentine's Day to resemble a higher-brow restaurant. Methods vary by location, but white tablecloths, personalized service, dimmed lighting, and ambient music are common choices for an evening of romance and waffles. That's right: the decor may be different, but it's still the same Waffle House menu.

Don't just call your local store for a reservation, though. While many locations are participating in this Valentine's Day special, most are not. The Waffle House website has a list of participating restaurants, where you can also search by zip code for one near you and make online reservations. But is it really worth it to do Valentine's Day at the chain?