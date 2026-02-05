7 Items That Aren't Always Cheaper At Aldi

You might not know this, but Aldi? It's pretty cheap. Okay, you definitely knew that. We all do. Exactly how it does it, though, isn't as simple as just selling lower-quality items than everyone else. Aldi keeps its prices down through myriad ways, by keeping labor costs low, energy efficiency high, and supply chains relatively short, all of which allow it to offer great products that stay on the right side of your budget. However, over time, a perception has evolved that Aldi is the cheapest place to go for every single item on your shopping list — and that's not the case at all.

The truth is that while Aldi is certainly one of the cheapest mainstream grocery stores across the board, there are certain items there that can be more expensive than they are at other supermarkets (although it's worth pointing out that prices can vary from store to store, and from online to in-person). Chains like Walmart have the edge on Aldi when it comes to items like private-label breakfast cereal, canned tuna, and white rice, as well as specific produce like watermelons. Multiple retailers, meanwhile, beat Aldi on the price of some name-brand items. Ever wondered where you should buy Coca-Cola? It's not from this German retailer.