7 Items That Aren't Always Cheaper At Aldi
You might not know this, but Aldi? It's pretty cheap. Okay, you definitely knew that. We all do. Exactly how it does it, though, isn't as simple as just selling lower-quality items than everyone else. Aldi keeps its prices down through myriad ways, by keeping labor costs low, energy efficiency high, and supply chains relatively short, all of which allow it to offer great products that stay on the right side of your budget. However, over time, a perception has evolved that Aldi is the cheapest place to go for every single item on your shopping list — and that's not the case at all.
The truth is that while Aldi is certainly one of the cheapest mainstream grocery stores across the board, there are certain items there that can be more expensive than they are at other supermarkets (although it's worth pointing out that prices can vary from store to store, and from online to in-person). Chains like Walmart have the edge on Aldi when it comes to items like private-label breakfast cereal, canned tuna, and white rice, as well as specific produce like watermelons. Multiple retailers, meanwhile, beat Aldi on the price of some name-brand items. Ever wondered where you should buy Coca-Cola? It's not from this German retailer.
Cereal
Cereal doesn't feel like it should cost that much, right? Well, it doesn't — but strangely, at Aldi, you might pay slightly above the average for it. Across the board, Aldi's private-label cereals (which it sells through its Millville brand name) are marginally more expensive than comparable products in Walmart's Great Value range. Take Millville Crispy Oats, for example (which are a pretty clear dupe for Cheerios). As of January 2026, the price for a 12-ounce box of this cereal was $1.85 for stores located in Virginia. At Walmart, a box of its Great Value Toasted O's Breakfast Cereal, which weighs the same amount and can be found in stores in the same state, costs $1.83.
The difference may be only a couple of cents, but elsewhere, the gap between the two prices is more pronounced. Millville Crispy Rice Cereal currently costs $2.15 for a 12-ounce box, while Great Value Toasted Rice Crisps Cereal costs $1.97 for a box of the same size. It's all fairly marginal, but if you're feeding kids and get through these boxes regularly, those savings can add up quickly.
Watermelon
Aldi produce can be, to put it lightly, hit and miss (well, that's what Reddit says, anyway). However, you can generally take comfort in the fact that your fruit and vegetables didn't cost as much as in other places, even if their quality is a little patchy. When it comes to its watermelons, though, you might find that you're paying more for less. A Mini Watermelon at Aldi costs $4.29 as of January 2026, whereas at Walmart, a comparable melon (its Fresh Personal Seedless Watermelon) is 11 cents cheaper, at $4.18.
That said, Aldi's watermelons do stand out asa bigger hit with customers than some of its other fruit. "I've never eaten so much watermelon in my life! My Aldi has smallish ones and they have been stellar all summer," said a happy shopper on Facebook in 2025. "I can't remember a summer that they have been consistently this good." Aldi frequently favors local growers and supply chains over more distant ones, and in the case of its watermelon, that seems to have paid off. Walmart's watermelon, meanwhile, has been criticized for its mushiness and lack of taste. Although Aldi's is more expensive, you may well want to drop the extra cash.
Paper towels
Now, we may be wrong here, but we don't think that paper towels should be that expensive. It's just paper, right? So, can someone explain to us why they're so pricey at Aldi? Of all of its kitchen products, this feels like the one that's the most overpriced, particularly in comparison to versions from comparable retailers like Walmart. Aldi's Boulder Ultra Paper Towel, which packs 120 sheets into each roll, costs $4.39 for a two-count as of the time of writing this article. Over at Walmart, meanwhile, it's selling its Great Value Everyday Strong Paper Towels, again in a two-pack, for $2.96. Huh?
Now, it's worth mentioning that Walmart's paper towels have 110 sheets per roll to Aldi's 120. However, beyond that, there doesn't seem to be a huge difference between them. Both products are double rolls, both have split, two-ply sheets, and both pack significant square footage into each roll. Furthermore, Walmart's product is very well-reviewed, with customers frequently highlighting its value and quality for its price. Sorry, Aldi, but we're just not convinced that this one's worth the extra spend.
Coca-Cola
Aldi's not just a place where you can find better, cheaper dupes of name-brand items. It also sells plenty of everyone's favorite brands — including our good friend Coca-Cola. Interestingly, though, while Aldi might beat other retailers on prices for private-label drinks, when it comes to Coke, it's significantly more expensive than at several other supermarkets.
Both Target and Walmart have the edge on Aldi and its Coca-Cola prices. A 12-pack of regular Coca-Cola cans at Aldi costs $8.95 as of this writing. An identical pack at Walmart, however, costs $8.57. For the same product, with the same taste, in the same size. Weird, right? When you break this down into the price per can, Aldi sells them at $0.76, while Walmart sells them at $0.70. Target, meanwhile, doesn't sell 12-packs of Coca-Cola, but its 24-pack comes in at $15.19 — or $0.63 per can. No matter how you split it, Aldi's the most expensive of the three.
Want our top tip, though? Avoid all of these packs and buy the 24-pack from Walmart. As of January 2026, this costs $14.77, or $0.61 per can. They don't exactly go bad that quickly, either, so stock up and reap the rewards.
Long-grain white rice
Private-label long-grain white rice isn't exactly the most expensive thing in the world, and whether you're shopping at Aldi or another retailer, you're not going to be paying more than a few bucks for a bag. Unless you go somewhere really bougie, that is. However, being tactical about where you buy your long-grain white rice can still save you money — and going to Walmart over Aldi is a good option. Aldi's Earthly Grains Long Grain White Rice, which comes in a 3-pound bag, costs $2.19. Walmart's Great Value Long Grain Enriched Rice, on the other hand, costs $3.37 — but for a 5-pound bag.
When you divide this up, the savings become clearer. Aldi's rice currently sells for $0.73 per pound, while Walmart's is priced at $0.67 per pound. When you consider that dried white rice can last for a pretty long time (you've got approximately two years before it becomes unusable), it's worth saving those extra pennies. Sure, it's not much, but every little helps in this economy, right?
Caesar salad kits
A Caesar salad kit can take the work out of your evening side dish, but it can also cost you a lot more than just grabbing a regular bag of lettuce. When you take the croutons, Parmesan shavings, and Caesar dressing into account, this food can add up. Weirdly, though, you'll spend more at Aldi if you grab one there, despite the feeling that it might somehow be cheaper at the budget retailer. At Walmart, its Marketside Caesar Chopped Salad Kit (which weighs 11.35 ounces) costs $3.37. At Aldi? The Little Salad Bar Caesar Chopped Salad Kit costs $3.65 — and it weighs 10.8 ounces.
Now, it's worth bearing in mind that Walmart may be making up that extra weight with more lettuce, which isn't exactly that expensive. Its Caesar chopped salad kit also doesn't get the best reviews: Over a quarter of its ratings on its website are for just one star, and a lack of freshness and brown lettuce are frequently cited as issues. However, if you're looking for a bargain, it's hard to beat Walmart here. Aldi, it's with regret that we're shopping elsewhere for this one.
Canned tuna
The cost of some protein sources is no joke, which makes canned tuna a bit of a savior. By and large, it's still a relatively affordable option. At Aldi, though, it's ever so slightly more expensive than at a retailer like Walmart. Aldi's Northern Catch Chunk Light Tuna in Water costs $0.99 per can as of January 2026, while Walmart's Great Value Chunk Light Tuna in Water costs $0.96 per can. That price is the same whether you're buying a single can or a four-pack, too.
We realize that 3 cents isn't really much of a difference, but if you buy multiple cans of tuna per week, this can add up to a good couple of dollars over a year. Plus, there's no discernible reason not to buy Walmart's over Aldi's, because aside from the label, they're basically the same product. Both are packed with wild-caught tuna, both are certified by the Marine Stewardship Council, and they have a similar amount of sodium (although Aldi's is slightly saltier). If you have a choice between the two stores, you'll lose nothing by going for Walmart's option — and you'll save a couple of pennies.