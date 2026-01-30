How Much Does A Hot Dog Cost At Levi's Stadium?
Anyone who's gone to an NFL game in person knows that it can be an expensive affair, not just with the price of tickets but also concessions like beer and hot dogs. This is especially true for the biggest football game of all, the Super Bowl, which this year features the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. But what will a hot dog run you at the home field of the San Francisco 49ers?
Normally, you could expect to pay about $6.55 for a hot dog at Levi's Stadium, based on an analysis from Action Network. The report found that Levi's Stadium charged $26.19 for four hot dogs during the 2025-26 regular season, using inflation-adjusted data from 2024-25's NFL Fan Cost Index.
This price is roughly in the middle of the pack for NFL stadiums, including both Super Bowl teams' home fields. Fans at the Seahawks' home of Lumen Field would shell out about $8.75 for one hot dog, whereas the Patriots' Gillette Field offers them at around $4 each. But San Francisco's $6.55 price point may not hold for the Super Bowl.
Why is a stadium hot dog so expensive?
Hot dogs don't have to be pricey. Costco famously prices its ¼ pound hot dog (plus fountain drink) at $1.50, and aims to do so forever. But Costco shoppers are a less captive audience than a football crowd, and there are economic incentives for stadium concessions to be pricier. Simply put, they know you can't leave for cheaper food. Many large arenas, including Levi's Stadium, do not permit re-entry once you're through security.
The in-person crowd for a Super Bowl is a particularly attractive captive audience for concession stands, which often raise prices for the big game. The concessions at the 2023 Super Bowl were seriously expensive, with State Farm Arena reportedly charging $16 for a beer, compared to Action Network's 2025 estimate of $5.30 during a regular season game. And with Super Bowl tickets still costing several thousand dollars, vendors at Levi's Stadium already know these guests can afford a price hike.
But if you're already bled dry by the exorbitant cost of a ticket, there are some money-saving tricks that Levi's Stadium isn't keen on advertising. Arena rules allow visitors to bring in their own outside food, as long as it's cut into pieces and housed in a clear plastic bag. So you can bring your own hot dogs to Super Bowl LX for free; you'll just have to eat them as hot dog bites.