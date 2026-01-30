How Much Does A Hot Dog Cost At Levi's Stadium?

Anyone who's gone to an NFL game in person knows that it can be an expensive affair, not just with the price of tickets but also concessions like beer and hot dogs. This is especially true for the biggest football game of all, the Super Bowl, which this year features the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. But what will a hot dog run you at the home field of the San Francisco 49ers?

Normally, you could expect to pay about $6.55 for a hot dog at Levi's Stadium, based on an analysis from Action Network. The report found that Levi's Stadium charged $26.19 for four hot dogs during the 2025-26 regular season, using inflation-adjusted data from 2024-25's NFL Fan Cost Index.

This price is roughly in the middle of the pack for NFL stadiums, including both Super Bowl teams' home fields. Fans at the Seahawks' home of Lumen Field would shell out about $8.75 for one hot dog, whereas the Patriots' Gillette Field offers them at around $4 each. But San Francisco's $6.55 price point may not hold for the Super Bowl.