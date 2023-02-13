The Concessions At Super Bowl 2023 Were Seriously Pricey
Year after year, the Super Bowl is the most-watched sporting event in the United States, with roughly 208 million people tuning into the 2022 show, per the NFL (the 2023 data has not yet been released). If you're someone who prefers to have a Super Bowl party with a few friends and watch the big game, you might be spending a bit on food and beverages, but you can enjoy the evening knowing it's much less than what you would spend if you actually attended the event.
CNBC data suggests that the average American spends around $81 to watch the Super Bowl, whether in the form of bringing food and drink to a party or enjoying the game at a bar. However, that is thousands less than it would cost to buy a ticket.
Sporting News reported that the average ticket for the 2023 game was a whopping $8,837, with the cheapest tickets hovering around $3,500. Of course, that is not including the money spent on food and drink while you're watching — be prepared to drop a pretty penny on that hot dog and beer.
Super Bowl concessions cost more than you would think
After spending your life savings on a ticket and finding your seat, it's time to celebrate with some food and drink. At State Farm Stadium, a chili cheese dog (known as a "Big AZ" dog) will run you $15, according to the New York Post. For a non-alcoholic beverage, such as a bottled water, you will shell out $6.50 (for cost reference, you'd pay less than that for a 40-pack of bottled water at Walmart).
The New York Post also reported that draft beers are $16 each — definitely not cheap, but not exponentially more than you would pay at any other NFL game. The good news is that you will actually pay less for a canned cocktail; those are $15.
Believe it or not, it appears that prices are actually slightly less than they were at 2022's Super Bowl. According to USA Today, a beer at SoFi Stadium last year cost $17, while non-alcoholic beverages were around $7. Cheers to saving money this year, right?