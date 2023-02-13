The Concessions At Super Bowl 2023 Were Seriously Pricey

Year after year, the Super Bowl is the most-watched sporting event in the United States, with roughly 208 million people tuning into the 2022 show, per the NFL (the 2023 data has not yet been released). If you're someone who prefers to have a Super Bowl party with a few friends and watch the big game, you might be spending a bit on food and beverages, but you can enjoy the evening knowing it's much less than what you would spend if you actually attended the event.

CNBC data suggests that the average American spends around $81 to watch the Super Bowl, whether in the form of bringing food and drink to a party or enjoying the game at a bar. However, that is thousands less than it would cost to buy a ticket.

Sporting News reported that the average ticket for the 2023 game was a whopping $8,837, with the cheapest tickets hovering around $3,500. Of course, that is not including the money spent on food and drink while you're watching — be prepared to drop a pretty penny on that hot dog and beer.