The Trader Joe's Dubai-Style Chocolate Bar That's Divided Shoppers

It was here for a brief moment last year and sold out almost immediately. Then the Patislove Pistachio Dark Chocolate Dubai Style bar returned to the shelves of many Trader Joe's for another stint at the end of 2025. The news had some shoppers excited, and others felt indifferent. The viral chocolate bar made of pistachio cream and kataifi has been around for over a year now. It has spawned many variations on the flavor combination, not all of them working out, notably a Dubai chocolate cake pop from Costco.

When the news broke on Reddit that someone had spotted the treat back in stock at their local store, reactions were mixed. Some praised the price of around $3 to $4, depending on where you live, which is significantly cheaper than other versions of the candy bar. Few outright hated it; most reviews were more along the lines of "wasn't really impressed" and "didn't really rock my world." Some didn't like it because they felt the filling was pretty light and you couldn't taste any pistachio, while others loved that it wasn't too sweet. We'd recommend trying it on your own, but they're currently sold out again, so you'll have to wait!