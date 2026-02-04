The Trader Joe's Dubai-Style Chocolate Bar That's Divided Shoppers
It was here for a brief moment last year and sold out almost immediately. Then the Patislove Pistachio Dark Chocolate Dubai Style bar returned to the shelves of many Trader Joe's for another stint at the end of 2025. The news had some shoppers excited, and others felt indifferent. The viral chocolate bar made of pistachio cream and kataifi has been around for over a year now. It has spawned many variations on the flavor combination, not all of them working out, notably a Dubai chocolate cake pop from Costco.
When the news broke on Reddit that someone had spotted the treat back in stock at their local store, reactions were mixed. Some praised the price of around $3 to $4, depending on where you live, which is significantly cheaper than other versions of the candy bar. Few outright hated it; most reviews were more along the lines of "wasn't really impressed" and "didn't really rock my world." Some didn't like it because they felt the filling was pretty light and you couldn't taste any pistachio, while others loved that it wasn't too sweet. We'd recommend trying it on your own, but they're currently sold out again, so you'll have to wait!
Where you can get these bars while Trader Joe's is sold out
Just because Trader Joe's is sold out of the Dubai-style chocolate doesn't mean you can't find it elsewhere. While the cake pop version was a miss, Costco does have other Dubai-style chocolates for sale that are solid options. On the Reddit thread, a poster mentioned enjoying the Dubai-style milk chocolate candies at Costco.
One fan on Reddit of the TJ's version compared them to their personal gold standard, the bars made by The Nuts Factory. They broke down their review of the Trader Joe's option with "They are not as full of filling as [Nuts Factory's], and much smaller/not as thick, so the filling doesn't ooze out and you don't get the crunch factor as much." However, a 2-bar package of the treat from The Nuts Factory currently costs $49.99, significantly more than Trader Joe's. Another reported liking the version found at World Market, specifically the Chocovia Dubai Style Pistachio Kadayif Chocolate Bar, which they called "quite tasty." Who knows how long this trend will last, so if you want to give it a try, you should probably get a bar sooner rather than later!