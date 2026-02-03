The Coffee From Aldi I'll Never Buy Again. Here's Why

Barissimo's midnight blend is not merely dark. It's the color of wet soil and tastes ashen. Have you ever burnt toast and thought you could cover the mistake with butter and jelly? Then you discover, to your taste buds' horror, that nothing is softening that overwhelming char? That's the taste this coffee gives with every sip. You can believe me on that — I despise food waste, so I brewed and drank the whole bag. It took two weeks, and one of my favorite parts of the day morphed into an endurance test.

There is no complexity or body here. Some coffee bags will advertise tasting notes on their packaging. Barissimo Midnight Blend would be disingenuous to do this. This coffee is more one-note than a Gregorian chant, and that note is ash.

If I can take a minute to establish my coffee bona fides: I drink between three and five cups a day, I like my coffee black, and on the rare occasions I consume Starbucks, I opt for dark roast. My best friend is the kitchen lead at a coffee shop, and his recommendations to me always include adjectives like "smoky," "nutty," or "full-bodied." It pains me to write negative words about a dark roast, especially one from my favorite grocery store. When the Aldi 2026 Valentine's Day Finds dropped, I immediately bought a Cupid's Brew coffee collection for both my wife and I. Barissimo's midnight blend, on the other hand? Never again.