8 Rising Coffee Chains That Will Take Over In 2026
We're gonna let you in on a little secret here: Americans? They really like coffee. Okay, so you can probably hear the sarcasm from here, but what might surprise you is how much people in the United States enjoy this beverage. Two out of three American adults drink coffee every day, according to data collected by Dig Insights on behalf of the National Coffee Association (or NCA), making it a more popular option than bottled water. What's more, the NCA has also observed that specialty coffee is on the rise, with more people mixing up their caffeine fix and opting for more interesting, unique options imbued with unconventional ingredients and flavors.
Clearly, people can't get enough of coffee, and they want more from their drinks — so it's no wonder that a host of chains have stepped in to provide java fans with plenty of options. It feels like the coffee industry has never been busier, and that days are numbered for dominant chains like Starbucks and Dunkin', with rising stars like 7 Brew, Dutch Bros, and Black Rock Coffee Bar looking like they're about to take center stage. Elsewhere, smaller names like Bad Ass Coffee and Aroma Joe's are set to make their mark. These chains and several others are due to be everywhere in 2026, and we've got them all here.
7 Brew
The rise of 7 Brew has been remarkable to say the least. Back in 2021, this coffee chain had a mere 14 locations across the U.S., and in just a few years, it's increased that number more than thirtyfold, now boasting more than 500 units and stealing the spotlight from Starbucks in the process. Throughout 2025, its momentum seems to have been unstoppable, and it bolstered its business with a series of canny deals, particularly towards the end of the year. In September, it announced that it had a majority stake acquired by Franchise Equity Partners, which CEO Kendra Burris said would serve to accelerate expansion, per Global Coffee Report. Then, just a month later, the coffee chain stated that it had reached a 160-store deal agreement with Flynn Group, the world's largest franchisee group, which would supercharge the brand.
Going into 2026, 7 Brew seems poised to take over. The coffee concept has hundreds of new stores planned in the next few years, and several slated for 2026 have already broken ground. 7 Brew is expected to open new locations in Alabama, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, with the latter unit located in Milwaukee, marking the chain's first branch in the city. If we had to bet, we'd put money on more announcements springing up throughout 2026.
Bad Ass Coffee
You don't call your chain Bad Ass Coffee unless you're sure that customers are going to feel the same — and judging by how 2026 is shaping up for this brand, we think they do. The Hawaiian coffee chain has been around since 1989, but it's only really been in the last few years that it's finally found its focus. In 2020, it underwent a significant relaunch, with the intention of transforming it into a genuine industry disruptor. This rework seems to have paid off, big-time: Throughout 2025, it opened a host of new stores and signed several new franchise agreements, targeting key markets on the mainland in the process.
Going into 2026, these agreements and its expansion ambitions look set to pay off, as Bad Ass Coffee lays some serious groundwork for the next few years. The chain is opening new locations in Kentucky, Colorado, South Carolina, and Las Vegas. These new stores are far from the only ones planned, with others in its new franchise agreements either set to open beyond 2026 or being as yet unannounced. Going forward, it seems as though Bad Ass Coffee will be an increasing presence in the continental U.S.
Aroma Joe's
Aroma Joe's may not be the biggest coffee chain out there, but give it a few years, and that could all change. The chain is currently focused exclusively on the East Coast, with well over 120 locations across eight different states, including a significant foothold in its home state of Maine. 2025 was a big year for the brand, during which it reported significant momentum and a host of store openings, with eight new units in operation by mid-August.
2026 could well be its biggest year yet. The franchise model that Aroma Joe's uses is focused on speedy construction and assisting franchisees in getting their businesses up and running, allowing the brand to push both into existing markets and keep its eye on new ones. It looks poised to continue opening new stores in Maine, with an increased presence in places like New Hampshire. Long-term, Aroma Joe's has its sights set on the Southeast, and development is being planned in states like Georgia and the Carolinas. Dave Tucci, president and COO of Aroma Joe's, told Franchising Magazine USA that his company currently projects 500 stores across the East Coast, which speaks to its ambitions as a brand — and it could grow even bigger than that, if it keeps the pace up.
Dutch Bros
The name on everyone's lips is set to be Dutch Bros — if it isn't already. This coffee chain has come a long way from its humble pushcart origins and has risen in the ranks over the last few years, going from 500 stores in 2021 to over 1,000 by the end of 2025. This now makes it one of the biggest players in the country, and in the next few years, it could emerge as a significant rival to Starbucks and Dunkin'. Dutch Bros has achieved this wild growth through a combination of a nimble business model, focusing on drive-thru and walk-up sales instead of creating a café experience, and by cultivating a distinct company culture that has made it an appealing prospect to customers.
With the kind of growth the brand has been experiencing, you'd be a fool to think that its 2026 would be anything less than extraordinary. QSR reports that Dutch Bros is planning to open a colossal 175 stores by the end of the year, increasing its unit stock by almost 20%. By 2029, it's expected to have over 2,000. It's also revolutionizing its offer to customers in 2026, taking its breakfast menu nationwide, which will no doubt increase the number of people coming through its doors. With a healthy checkbook and the wind in its sails, Dutch Bros looks set to stay in everyone's good graces.
Paris Baguette
Paris Baguette has had a big 10 years, and it's not done yet. The global chain first began franchising in the U.S. in 2015, and since then, it's grown to boast approximately 260 locations across the country, with nearly 70 opening their doors in 2025 alone. It's also been on a near-historic run of comparable sales growth, with November 2025 seeing its 19th consecutive quarter of higher sales.
Going into 2026, it looks as though the concept is going to grow even further. The French-themed bakery chain has over 100 stores currently in development, and hundreds of new franchise agreements on the back of 2025. It's aiming to open roughly 150 stores in 2026, as reported by Restaurant Dive, and it hopes to hit 1,000 units in the States by 2030. Simultaneously, it's looking to increase its presence in Canada, aiming for 100 stores in the country by the same year. Paris Baguette's domestic growth is set to be supercharged by the building of a brand-new manufacturing facility in Texas, which will help streamline its supply chains and therefore make expansion easier and more cost-effective. The facility looks set to open and be operational by 2027.
Black Rock Coffee Bar
Black Rock Coffee Bar has had a busy 2025. The Oregon-founded chain has been adding steadily to its unit stock, reaching 158 by the middle of the year, an increase on its numbers from 2024 and marking the culmination of a robust period of growth in the 17 years that it's been operating. However, it had bigger things planned. In September 2025, Black Rock Coffee Bar went public, making it the first restaurant brand since 2023 to announce itself on the stock market and raising a significant amount of money in the process.
With all of that firepower, it's no surprise that this chain has some big ideas about its moves going forward — and 2026 looks set to be a big year for it. Black Rock Coffee Bar has its eye on growing at a 20% annual rate through 2027, according to QSR, which should see it reach a unit total of 215 by the end of 2026 and 258 by the following December. Beyond this, the brand is confident that it can get to 1,000 units by 2035. This doesn't feel like misplaced optimism, and Black Rock is increasingly looking like a company worth investing in to savvy operators. Don't expect this chain to disappear any time soon.
The Human Bean
The Human Bean is a chain on the move. This Oregon-born outfit started operating in 1998 and began franchising a few years later, but it's fair to say that it's recently been on a growth spurt, with a dozen stores opening throughout 2025 and a fervent commitment to its brand and new technology development. Its rapid growth is in part due to its agile drive-thru model, which helps to keep costs down and service speedy (as long as you know what you want). As 2026 approaches, it looks like it's only going to get bigger. The Human Bean currently has both presence and development plans across nearly two dozen states, and it's already announced several new openings for the year ahead.
Amongst those new stores are units in Lake Elsinore, California, and in Laramie, Wyoming, both of which are set to open in early 2026. The Laramie location will be the second one in the city, and will cover the western part of the area. Beyond this, The Human Bean has invested heavily in its new app, which it likely hopes will drive further business and growth, particularly when paired with its new rewards program.
Luckin Coffee
Folks in the know are going to be watching Luckin Coffee very carefully in 2026. Launching in 2017 in China, the chain has gone on to grow at an extraordinary pace and, as of mid-November 2025, boasted nearly 30,000 locations worldwide. However, its presence in the U.S. market was minimal until 2025, in part due to a financial scandal in 2020, which saw the brand removed from the Stock Exchange.
That all looks to change very soon, and 2026 could be the year that Luckin Coffee finally cracks America. In July 2025, it opened its first two stores in New York City, following these with several more in quick succession. It's now considering a return to the Nasdaq, and industry observers anticipate that more U.S. locations will follow in 2026. Its share prices are also through the roof, with Luckin Coffee seeing a 271% rise in the last half-decade. If all goes to plan, this chain could emerge as a genuine challenger to Starbucks and unseat the famous coffee house to become everyone's new go-to for their iced matcha lattes.