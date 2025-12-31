8 Rising Coffee Chains That Will Take Over In 2026

We're gonna let you in on a little secret here: Americans? They really like coffee. Okay, so you can probably hear the sarcasm from here, but what might surprise you is how much people in the United States enjoy this beverage. Two out of three American adults drink coffee every day, according to data collected by Dig Insights on behalf of the National Coffee Association (or NCA), making it a more popular option than bottled water. What's more, the NCA has also observed that specialty coffee is on the rise, with more people mixing up their caffeine fix and opting for more interesting, unique options imbued with unconventional ingredients and flavors.

Clearly, people can't get enough of coffee, and they want more from their drinks — so it's no wonder that a host of chains have stepped in to provide java fans with plenty of options. It feels like the coffee industry has never been busier, and that days are numbered for dominant chains like Starbucks and Dunkin', with rising stars like 7 Brew, Dutch Bros, and Black Rock Coffee Bar looking like they're about to take center stage. Elsewhere, smaller names like Bad Ass Coffee and Aroma Joe's are set to make their mark. These chains and several others are due to be everywhere in 2026, and we've got them all here.