Somewhere along the way, humans started spicing up their meat with the help of sweet and savory condiments. By the time the 19th century rolled around, beef steaks were becoming all the rage, and there were sauces at the ready to pour all over them. Nowadays, steak sauces are familiar sights on dining room tables, restaurants, and grocery store shelves. These sauces have adapted to changing tastes, a wider range of diets, and even to being used for a variety of purposes. There are literally hundreds of options — in truth, it's a little difficult to know where to start. That's where we come in.

We grabbed 10 different bottles of steak sauce from the grocery store shelf to see which ones excel, and which aren't worth bothering with. The answers were delicious — and surprising. Without further ado, here is the ultimate ranking of store-bought steak sauces. Napkins not included, and neither is the steak.