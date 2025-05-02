Unconventional Steak Orders That Give Steakhouses A Headache

As mentioned, "plus" is the one word that you should avoid when ordering a steak. However, even if you don't refer to it that way, requesting some in-between level of doneness is still a headache for chefs. The first expert, Troy Guard — the executive chef and owner of Denver-based TAG Restaurant Group, including Guard and Grace Modern Steakhouse — agrees with this sentiment.

Guard says, "One of the biggest headaches we face is when someone orders a steak 'medium rare to medium.' That's like asking for an exact shade between red and pink, and there isn't really a perfect middle ground." In other words, it's extremely difficult to achieve the perfect temperature that the customer imagines in their head.

Beyond that, Guard believes the real problem lies in the inconsistency of how steaks are cooked across different restaurants. He says, "Many steakhouses don't cook their steaks properly, so diners come in with expectations shaped by inconsistent experiences elsewhere." For example, the customer may think that a medium steak is too rare for them because they were once served a "medium" steak that was actually rare. In response, the diner tries to be more specific in their ordering.

Guard thinks that the problem doesn't start with the customer, saying, "Ultimately, it's up to steakhouses to cook their steaks correctly so guests get what they order the first time." However, it's still the job of the customer not to request any "plus" steak.