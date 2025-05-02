Unconventional Steak Orders That Give Steakhouses A Headache
If you're a steak lover, you probably know exactly how you like it cooked, whether you prefer the popular medium rare or like it a bit more done at medium-well. However, there is such a thing as being too specific with your tastes — you may have heard that the one word you should never say when ordering a steak is "plus," as in asking for it "medium-plus" to indicate a level between medium and medium-well. Orders like this are bound to give the chefs at a steakhouse a headache — and it's not the only headache-inducing order out there. Daily Meal spoke with four experts to learn more about the steak orders chefs would rather not hear.
These unconventional steak orders that chefs don't want to receive include requesting a limited cut, asking for a specific style that doesn't work for all steaks, and wanting a well-done steak. It's important to understand which orders are inconvenient for the chefs — as well as other general mistakes you can make when ordering a steak, such as asking for it to be done quickly or requesting it to be smothered in sauce — so that you have the best experience at the restaurant. After all, if you request a headache-inducing steak order, it's less likely to be cooked to perfection.
Unconventional order: A steak in between two levels of doneness
As mentioned, "plus" is the one word that you should avoid when ordering a steak. However, even if you don't refer to it that way, requesting some in-between level of doneness is still a headache for chefs. The first expert, Troy Guard — the executive chef and owner of Denver-based TAG Restaurant Group, including Guard and Grace Modern Steakhouse — agrees with this sentiment.
Guard says, "One of the biggest headaches we face is when someone orders a steak 'medium rare to medium.' That's like asking for an exact shade between red and pink, and there isn't really a perfect middle ground." In other words, it's extremely difficult to achieve the perfect temperature that the customer imagines in their head.
Beyond that, Guard believes the real problem lies in the inconsistency of how steaks are cooked across different restaurants. He says, "Many steakhouses don't cook their steaks properly, so diners come in with expectations shaped by inconsistent experiences elsewhere." For example, the customer may think that a medium steak is too rare for them because they were once served a "medium" steak that was actually rare. In response, the diner tries to be more specific in their ordering.
Guard thinks that the problem doesn't start with the customer, saying, "Ultimately, it's up to steakhouses to cook their steaks correctly so guests get what they order the first time." However, it's still the job of the customer not to request any "plus" steak.
Unconventional order: Expecting a limited steak cut
Chef Jon Wood is the director of culinary at Lawry's Restaurants, including the famed Los Angeles establishments Lawry's The Prime Rib and Tam O'Shanter. Wood doesn't necessarily have an order that he wishes customers wouldn't ask for, but he does want diners to know that some cuts are more limited than others.
Wood says, "While not too uncommon or unconventional, end cuts of our prime rib are requests we see often. Nothing wrong with it! There are only two end cuts for each prime rib. So, this becomes a very sought-after, limited offering each night. Once we run out, we run out."
In this case, there isn't much for the customer to change about their behavior — unless you're not willing to be flexible. If the end cut of the prime rib is your favorite, consider making your dinner reservation for earlier in the evening, when it's more likely to still be available. However, no matter what time you go, make sure to have a flexible mindset and perhaps have a second option in mind in case you didn't make it on time to get the prime rib end cut.
Unconventional order: Asking for Pittsburgh-style on the wrong cut of steak
Chef and restaurateur Brad Wise is the founder of Trust Restaurant Group, a celebrated collection that includes multiple Rare Society steakhouse locations, with the newest opening in Las Vegas in early 2025. For Wise, the most frustrating order is when customers request a Pittsburgh-style steak with the wrong cut of meat. For anyone unfamiliar, a Pittsburgh-style steak is one that is charred on the outside but rare on the inside.
Wise says, "The majority of people who order this steak know they already love it, and that's great. I'm happy to make it that way for them. But when you get people who maybe saw it on Instagram and think it looks cool, so they order it, but then ask for it to be prepared on our dry-aged steak, that's just not what I prefer. Dry-aged steak is not meant to be eaten nearly raw — you need to cook the steak to mellow out that raw beef flavor and render the fat and, therefore, moisture to the meat." And considering that dry-aged steaks are more expensive than regular steaks — namely because they take more time to produce — you definitely want to make the most of this pricey steak if you choose to order it. Of course, there's nothing wrong with trying something new, but you may want to ask questions if you're unfamiliar with the varieties of steak. Then, if you're told a particular cooking style isn't preferred for a cut of steak, be prepared to be flexible.
Unconventional order: Requesting a well-done steak
The final expert is chef Todd Sicolo, the director of culinary at Connecticut-based Foxwoods Resort Casino, Cedars Steaks & Oysters, and Hell's Kitchen. For Sicolo, the most headache-inducing order is simply a well-done steak, for multiple reasons.
Sicolo explains, "When you're serving a high-quality piece of meat and a guest orders their steak well done, it can be challenging because you understand the impact it has on the integrity of the cut." Similarly to asking for Pittsburgh-style when it doesn't fit the cut of meat, many steaks are not considered their best when served well done. If you're at a restaurant — especially a well-known or renowned one — you may want to simply trust in the chef and opt for a medium steak or medium-rare steak instead. You can even ask the chef what doneness they recommend for the cut of steak you want to order.
The chef continues, "The extended cooking time for well-done orders not only impacts kitchen timing but also compromises the quality of the dish. For example, if a guest orders a cut of A5 Wagyu well done, the meat will lose its marbling, which alters the texture and flavor."