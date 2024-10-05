What To Order Your First Time At A Steakhouse

Your first trip to a steakhouse is a bit of an adventure. Unlike other restaurants where you simply order off the menu and wait for the food, a night out at a classic steakhouse has an element of entertainment. There's a visit from a sommelier to choose a perfect bottle of wine, and sometimes waiters assemble salads and entrees at the table. So you can be excused if you feel a little intimidated when you're faced with a lengthy menu packed with steaks and sides.

Daily Meal spoke exclusively to Daniel Ontiveros, the corporate executive chef at Carversteak in Las Vegas, to demystify a visit to a steakhouse and to ask what, exactly, is the best thing to order if you're going for the first time. In his opinion, of all the different cuts, a classic steak from the sirloin is always a good choice.

"Keep it simple," says Ontiveros. "Striploin aka New York steak is what I would recommend because it has the perfect balance of fat-to-meat ratio and a ton of flavor." A New York strip steak is also an approachable size for a first timer, usually around 8 to 10 ounces.