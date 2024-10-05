What To Order Your First Time At A Steakhouse
Your first trip to a steakhouse is a bit of an adventure. Unlike other restaurants where you simply order off the menu and wait for the food, a night out at a classic steakhouse has an element of entertainment. There's a visit from a sommelier to choose a perfect bottle of wine, and sometimes waiters assemble salads and entrees at the table. So you can be excused if you feel a little intimidated when you're faced with a lengthy menu packed with steaks and sides.
Daily Meal spoke exclusively to Daniel Ontiveros, the corporate executive chef at Carversteak in Las Vegas, to demystify a visit to a steakhouse and to ask what, exactly, is the best thing to order if you're going for the first time. In his opinion, of all the different cuts, a classic steak from the sirloin is always a good choice.
"Keep it simple," says Ontiveros. "Striploin aka New York steak is what I would recommend because it has the perfect balance of fat-to-meat ratio and a ton of flavor." A New York strip steak is also an approachable size for a first timer, usually around 8 to 10 ounces.
What doneness to order your steak
Ordering your first steak at a steakhouse isn't as easy as just blurting out "New York strip," of course. There's also the matter of how it should be cooked. If you're a steak-eating novice, you might be leaning toward medium well, or even well done, but that would be a big mistake. Chef Daniel Ontiveros says that when it comes to the prime beef like the stuff that's served in high-end restaurants, you should get a little bit out of your comfort zone.
"For entry level carnivores, I would suggest ordering your steak medium for a nice sweet spot," said Ontiveros. Most chefs and foodies tend to prefer their New York strip steaks to be quickly cooked at high temperatures until they're medium rare so that they're juicy and tender with a brown crust. But for newbies, medium — or pink — will make the steak juicy and flavorful without looking too red in the center, while also avoiding becoming overcooked and dry. Medium is also ideal for New York strip steaks in particular, because the fat in the marbling will start to liquify at 140 to 150 degrees Fahrenheit, which is the same temperature needed to reach medium.
Armed with this information, you'll never make a misstep if you're invited out to a swanky steak dinner. Now the only thing you'll have to worry about is choosing the right sides!