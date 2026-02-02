We Tried And Ranked 9 Aldi Cookies From Worst To Best

Aldi has some amazing snack options. There's a reason why this grocery chain has a die-hard following. It took me a while to see the light, but after one trip, I was hooked. While there are so many great products to try, the chain's cookie selection is top-notch. You may have seen its Girl Scout cookie knockoffs, but Aldi also has a line that mirrors a lot of your favorite brand-name options, too. For this ranking, I sought out some Aldi favorites to see which cookies passed the taste test and which cookies you should leave on the shelves.

Whether you're a chocolate lover, you enjoy a cookie with a fruity center, or you crave vanilla filling, Aldi has something for everyone. Let's see how nine of Aldi's top cookies held up to my standards. Per usual, there are some big surprises and some utter disappointments. Let's get at it!