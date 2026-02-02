We Tried And Ranked 9 Aldi Cookies From Worst To Best
Aldi has some amazing snack options. There's a reason why this grocery chain has a die-hard following. It took me a while to see the light, but after one trip, I was hooked. While there are so many great products to try, the chain's cookie selection is top-notch. You may have seen its Girl Scout cookie knockoffs, but Aldi also has a line that mirrors a lot of your favorite brand-name options, too. For this ranking, I sought out some Aldi favorites to see which cookies passed the taste test and which cookies you should leave on the shelves.
Whether you're a chocolate lover, you enjoy a cookie with a fruity center, or you crave vanilla filling, Aldi has something for everyone. Let's see how nine of Aldi's top cookies held up to my standards. Per usual, there are some big surprises and some utter disappointments. Let's get at it!
How I ranked 9 Aldi cookies
For this taste test, I scouted the cookie aisle at Aldi and chose nine cookie favorites. My goal was to get a variety of flavors and textures to showcase Aldi's range and offerings. Oreo knockoffs, chocolate-covered, fruit filling — the gang's all here.
Regarding the ranking, I was focused solely on taste. I don't care about sugar content, calories, or ingredients. When I want a cookie, I want it to taste good, and that's exactly how I ranked all nine options from Aldi. If it tasted good, it went to the top of the ranking.
9. Benton's Oatmeal Cookies
When I think of a good oatmeal cookie, I think about a soft and textured bite with some sugary notes and possibly raisins. I am not sure about Benton's ideal view of an oatmeal cookie because if this is it, I think the brand needs some help. One bite of these cookies, and I knew they would take last place.
My first issue was the bite itself. Why are these cookies so hard? I asked myself if they were stale, but it seems that cinder block was the consistency Benton's was going for. The texture was spot on with the oatmeal pieces, but there was barely any flavor to any bite taken.
I'm not sure what went wrong here, but not much went right. If you are looking for a good oatmeal cookie, these aren't it. There are way better oatmeal cookie brands on the market, and I suggest sticking to those or making your own.
8. Benton's Chocolate Chip Cookies
Are you a Chips Ahoy! fan? Benton's Chocolate Chip Cookies are trying to give the iconic cookie brand a run for its money. Did these cookies succeed? The answer is a resounding no.
These knockoffs are noticeably smaller than the other cookies on this list and compared to Chips Ahoy! cookies. Like the oatmeal cookies, these also had a hard bite. If you're looking for a soft and chewy chocolate chip cookie, look elsewhere.
Regarding flavor, there isn't much to say. You do get some chocolate notes from the chocolate chips, but it wasn't rich or bold. The cookie flavor is lackluster. There isn't much else in the profile besides some chocolate notes. Overall, I'll pass on these and stick with Chips Ahoy! if I need a quick cookie fix. Unsolicited advice: Just make your own.
7. Benton's Pecan Shortbread Cookies
Next up is Benton's Pecan Shortbread Cookies. Even though I love shortbread cookies, I am not a fan of nutty flavors, so these were a "meh" rating from a subjective standpoint. Does that mean they were bad? Not necessarily.
What worked here was the buttery flavor from the shortbread. It wasn't overpowering, and the nuttiness complemented the base. It was a balanced flavor with a sugary finish, but when it comes to shortbreads, there are way better options on the grocery store shelves.
In the grand scheme of cookies, Benton's Pecan Shortbread Cookies are boring. They don't have chocolate, they don't have a soft or welcoming bite, and they just don't scream snack time. Are they bad? No, but they just aren't for me.
6. Benton's Soft Baked Monster Cookies
Unlike any other cookie in the aisle is Benton's Soft Baked Monster Cookies. This one features an amalgamation of every other cookie component. Peanut butter? Check. Oats? Check. Chocolate pieces? Double check.
While the combo seems fun, I honestly didn't know how I felt about them. I didn't love the texture of the thick peanut butter fighting it out with the oats, but they are as advertised when it comes to soft baked. The bite was great, offering a soft and chewy cookie experience. I also loved that the package suggested heating these up in the microwave for up to 10 seconds, which made the consistency even dreamier.
But these cookies failed when it came to flavor. I think there is just too much going on here in a way that didn't exactly mesh. The strongest flavor was the peanut butter, but depending on how many candy pieces you get in the bite, the chocolate notes help break up that flavor. At the end of the day, these weren't bad, but I wasn't impressed.
5. Benton's Original Chocolate Sandwich Cookies With Vanilla Filling
Out of all the copycats on store shelves, it's hard to beat an Oreo. That iconic look and taste is something that has withstood the test of time. Benton's gave a decent attempt with its Original Chocolate Sandwich Cookies With Vanilla Filling. But the taste? Not even close.
While these cookies weren't gross or off-putting, they were no Oreos. The cream filling wasn't sweet, and there wasn't a lot of it to begin with. The chocolate cookie is fine, but it has a harder bite compared to an Oreo. Unfortunately, I think knowing what an Oreo does taste like puts these lower on the ranking.
My final assessment is that I would eat these if they were in front of me, but there is nothing impressive here. If Aldi can't do it, then I don't think any brand can outdo the OG.
4. Benton's Vanilla Sandwich Creme Cookies
After the fake Oreo fail, I didn't have high hopes for Benton's Vanilla Sandwich Creme Cookies. Honestly, I thought these would be the most boring cookies of them all. Giving these cookies the fourth-place spot was a shocking plot twist in a rather blah taste test.
The first thing I noticed was the smell. You get a mild scent of vanilla when you open the bag that invites you right in. The vanilla cookie has good flavor, with notes of light vanilla bean and cream. The cream is great, too. I appreciated that it was tasty without being too sweet.
Overall, the combo is mild, but you can eat a lot at once. This is a nice after-dinner cookie that won't fill you too much, but don't hesitate to enjoy them as a midday snack. Or before dinner. Or for breakfast. Who am I to judge?
3. Benton's Fudge Striped Shortbread Cookies
Better than Keebler? Benton's Fudge Striped Shortbread Cookies are a total hit. These are one of the only options on this list that truly compares to its brand-name counterpart. How did they hold up in this taste test? Third place should give you a pretty good idea.
The cookie foundation isn't bland, offering subtle sweet notes with a great crunch. Add that chocolate on top, and you have a great combo. The chocolate is rich, but it shines with milky goodness. I really have no negative notes here.
These cookies stayed in third because the top two are just that much better. These were great, but there was no wow factor. However, as far as knockoffs go, this one ranks 10/10.
2. Benton's Fig Bites
At the beginning of this taste test, if you asked me which cookies I thought would rank last, these would have been a top contender. But Benton's Fig Bites take second place, and I still can't get over how good they are. Honestly, I almost put these in first place, and I couldn't believe it.
These cookies were really small, but their size doesn't lack flavor. They were so soft, making each bite a little piece of heaven. And I loved the fruit filling. It tasted natural, but it wasn't lacking sweetness. There is a good balance in the profile. I also love how they come in separate sleeves. Great packaging for on the go!
Fig Newton knockoffs? Who knew? If you're at Aldi, these are a serious must-try. I will definitely be grabbing these during my next Aldi haul.
1. Benton's Peanut Butter Fudge Cookies
I have had the pleasure of enjoying Benton's Peanut Butter Fudge Cookies in multiple taste tests now, and I can't seem to give another cookie from Aldi a higher ranking. There is something about these cookies that just hits the spot. The chocolate covering is rich and smooth, the peanut butter is the perfect mix of sweet and salty, and the cookie crunch is the Goldilocks texture — not too hard and not too soft.
I tried to find a cookie better than these at Aldi, but I couldn't rank them lower than first. These cookies have always been my favorite and will remain so. It's the right combo of ingredients with the right quality.
Aldi nailed it with the Peanut Butter Fudge Cookies. Pro tip: Put them in the fridge for a few hours, and you won't be disappointed.