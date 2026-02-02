Costco Shoppers Loved To Hate This Kirkland Chicken Packaging

Sometimes, Costco can't win. For example: Costco's packaging on the Kirkland "air-chilled" chicken drumsticks, tenderloins, and party wings – any that have cuts of chicken sealed in plastic. On Reddit, a user posted to complain about the packages, decrying, "Costco if you are listening please upgrade you [sic] chicken packaging. I keep getting chicken juice everywhere." We've even complained about this very same packaging ourselves!

Some commenters remembered when the store once sold these chicken cuts in a tearable package that doesn't require the use of scissors. It still leaked. The issue appears to be the space between each sealed set of chicken pieces. When people cut each chicken parcel out, they must do it with the precision of a surgeon, or they risk cutting open the one next to the one they want. One commenter had a message for Costco: "Just separate the pouches a little more, instead of each seal almost touching the next."

The plastic itself seems to need to be thicker, as well. Some Redditors noticed chicken juice leakage at the store from customers picking up the item and setting it back. As a commenter put it, the plastic "is 'leak resistant' not 'leak proof'."