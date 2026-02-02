Costco Shoppers Loved To Hate This Kirkland Chicken Packaging
Sometimes, Costco can't win. For example: Costco's packaging on the Kirkland "air-chilled" chicken drumsticks, tenderloins, and party wings – any that have cuts of chicken sealed in plastic. On Reddit, a user posted to complain about the packages, decrying, "Costco if you are listening please upgrade you [sic] chicken packaging. I keep getting chicken juice everywhere." We've even complained about this very same packaging ourselves!
Some commenters remembered when the store once sold these chicken cuts in a tearable package that doesn't require the use of scissors. It still leaked. The issue appears to be the space between each sealed set of chicken pieces. When people cut each chicken parcel out, they must do it with the precision of a surgeon, or they risk cutting open the one next to the one they want. One commenter had a message for Costco: "Just separate the pouches a little more, instead of each seal almost touching the next."
The plastic itself seems to need to be thicker, as well. Some Redditors noticed chicken juice leakage at the store from customers picking up the item and setting it back. As a commenter put it, the plastic "is 'leak resistant' not 'leak proof'."
How to deal with Costco's chicken packaging
Many Reddit users just advised the poster to open it over the sink or a pot to catch the loose juices. As one commenter put it, "This isn't rocket chicken." For those who have the issue with leakage, they also keep it in a dish with a lid in the refrigerator to prevent a mess of meat juice on the shelves. Make sure you keep it on the bottom shelf in case it leaks, as placing it higher is a common mistake people make when dealing with raw chicken. Others recommend freezing it a little before opening to harden the chicken's liquid. However you store it in the fridge, keep in mind raw chicken only lasts a few days unless it's cooked or kept frozen!
Others had no problems cutting it open and questioned the original poster's scissoring technique. One poster had a bit of useful advice for anyone dealing with leaks from cutting out the chicken they want, writing, "just cut closer to the side you plan on opening instead of trying to guess the middle."