How Long Is Raw Chicken Good For In The Fridge?

Chicken is one of the most popular meats to buy from the grocery store, but it can be easy to lose track of just how long it's been in the fridge for after purchase. Many products have their shelf life greatly extended by being refrigerated, but this doesn't mean that they'll last forever. People often go back and forth regarding how long to keep raw chicken in the fridge after buying it, ranging from a couple of days to over a week.

When it comes to safely storing raw chicken in the fridge, the FDA recommends keeping it at or below 40 degrees Fahrenheit and for no longer than one to two days. If it hasn't been cooked or frozen after that time, experts say it should be disposed of in order to prevent any foodborne illnesses. Although the packaging usually has a "best by" or "use by" date, the FDA also says that these dates are not a reliable guide to safe consumption. There are many signs for determining if your raw chicken has gone bad, ranging from color, texture, and smell. Chicken that's been left in the fridge for too long develops a slimy consistency and rotten odor that would not be healthy or pleasant to eat even if thoroughly cooked.

If you choose to cook and eat chicken that's been left in the fridge for too long, you're risking exposure to bacteria like Salmonella, Staphylococcus, Campylobacter, and Listeria. These bacteria can cause severe foodborne illnesses, potentially leading to hospitalization or even death. While it may feel like a waste of money to throw out raw chicken that's been kept in the fridge for just a little longer than a couple of days, it's a much safer bet than risking severe food poisoning.