How Long Is Raw Chicken Good For In The Fridge?
Chicken is one of the most popular meats to buy from the grocery store, but it can be easy to lose track of just how long it's been in the fridge for after purchase. Many products have their shelf life greatly extended by being refrigerated, but this doesn't mean that they'll last forever. People often go back and forth regarding how long to keep raw chicken in the fridge after buying it, ranging from a couple of days to over a week.
When it comes to safely storing raw chicken in the fridge, the FDA recommends keeping it at or below 40 degrees Fahrenheit and for no longer than one to two days. If it hasn't been cooked or frozen after that time, experts say it should be disposed of in order to prevent any foodborne illnesses. Although the packaging usually has a "best by" or "use by" date, the FDA also says that these dates are not a reliable guide to safe consumption. There are many signs for determining if your raw chicken has gone bad, ranging from color, texture, and smell. Chicken that's been left in the fridge for too long develops a slimy consistency and rotten odor that would not be healthy or pleasant to eat even if thoroughly cooked.
If you choose to cook and eat chicken that's been left in the fridge for too long, you're risking exposure to bacteria like Salmonella, Staphylococcus, Campylobacter, and Listeria. These bacteria can cause severe foodborne illnesses, potentially leading to hospitalization or even death. While it may feel like a waste of money to throw out raw chicken that's been kept in the fridge for just a little longer than a couple of days, it's a much safer bet than risking severe food poisoning.
How long is raw chicken good for in the freezer?
If you do choose to freeze raw chicken, according to the FDA's guidelines it can be safely stored for up to nine months. If it's whole, it can be kept for up to an entire year in the freezer, as long as it's properly packaged. Just make sure that it's well wrapped and not exposed to air, otherwise your chicken can get freezer burn and have to be thrown out anyway.
There are a few different ways to prevent freezer burn on your raw chicken. The FDA suggests keeping it in the store's packaging, but place the package in a plastic bag or wrap it with foil if freezing for longer than a two-month span. Make sure that all of the excess air has been removed from the package that you're freezing the chicken in, and be sure to label it with the date you froze it on to avoid keeping it in the freezer for longer than you intend.
Say you were to freeze raw chicken, thaw it out with the intention of using it, then change your mind and decide to put it back in the freezer. You can refreeze raw chicken, but it simply has to be done right. It can only go back in the freezer if it was thawed in the fridge — rather than at room temperature, in the microwave, or in cold water — and it wasn't defrosted for more than 24 hours before putting it back in the freezer. Thawing raw chicken can expose the meat to the same bacteria as leaving it out or in the fridge for too long, so you've just got to be careful not to refreeze the chicken if it was exposed to those pathogens.