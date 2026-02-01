9 Best Spicy Mixers To Pair With Mezcal

To me, nothing embodies the spirit of Mexico like mezcal. It's a vibrant, varied, and unique category of spirit that, at its best, truly encapsulates the depth and character of the agave plant. If you're not familiar, mezcal is similar to tequila but with some fundamental differences. While tequila is only made from one specific variety of agave plant, mezcal doesn't have such restrictions, so you'll see single-varietal mezcals made from various wild agave plants of all kinds, as well as blends. Additionally, mezcal is made in a much wider geographical area than tequila, which is only legally allowed to be distilled in Jalisco.

As far as flavor goes, most people consider mezcal's signature not to be smoke. While it's true that most mezcals are somewhat smoky due to the fact that the agave is roasted before it's distilled, many mezcals exhibit a much more complex profile. They can be tropical, vegetal, briny, savory, meaty, and even sweet. One thing that virtually all of them have in common is that they're fantastic when paired with spicy flavors. As a long-time bartender and cocktail creator, and a lover of mezcal, I've put together a list of my favorite spicy ingredients to mix with this complex Mexican spirit.