Attention Pickle Lovers: You Can Buy Straight Pickle Juice Online

Who among us hasn't cracked open a fresh jar of pickles and thought, "Gee, this brine would be a perfect beverage if not for all these pesky pickles?" Okay, maybe none. But in case you've ever wanted large quantities of pickle juice, good news: You can buy it online by the gallon.

Best Maid Pickles, a Fort Worth, TX-based maker of pickles and other jarred accouterments, sells their dill pickle juice by the gallon on their own website and for a premium on Amazon. The company encourages drinking it straight as a post-workout recovery beverage in place of typical sports drinks, thanks to its electrolyte content. "Before the world was drinking Gatorade, they were drinking pickle juice," the brand says on the product page.

They're not making this up. Pickle juice has long been used as a folk remedy by athletes and anyone else experiencing muscle cramps. It's true that pickle juice is a source of electrolytes like sodium and potassium, which can help your body retain hydration, but the cramp-relieving qualities are believed to be caused by the acidic liquid hitting a nerve in the back of the throat. There's clinical evidence that drinking small amounts of pickle juice can provide instant relief from cramps. And if you're looking for a more natural alternative to bottled sports drinks, pickle juice is typically free of calories and sugar.