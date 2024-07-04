You're Seriously Missing Out If You Don't Sprinkle Tajín On Pineapple

Tajín, which is both the brand name and shorthand for Tajín's original Clásico seasoning, has three key flavors. The first you taste is salt. Tajín uses small salt nuggets because it's mainly used as a topper. These little bits are just large enough not to melt into food, so you always experience a short, sharp burst of saltiness. On fresh, ripe pineapple, that burst quickly gives way to sweetness like a delicious one-two punch.

If you cook your pineapple to remove its tingle-causing bromelain, sprinkle the Tajín on after it's done. Grilling is a popular method, but pan searing and roasting are equally yummy. Just don't soak pineapple in salt water before cooking or the salt in Tajín can overwhelm you.

Tajín's next flavor, sour lime from the dehydrated juice, rushes in quickly after the salt. This is Tajín's longest-lasting and most-impactful flavor, so it's essential to pair it with citrus-friendly foods. This includes the king of street tacos, the pineapple-centric tacos al pastor. Its final flavor, the heat from the chilis, is its subtlest. You need to use a fair bit of Tajín to feel the heat, and even then it's still mild. To put it in greater perspective, Tajín had to add the phrase "this is not a candy" to bottles because children were eating it straight.