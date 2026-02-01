10 Trader Joe's Items To Add To Your Charcuterie Board

Trader Joe's is the best one-stop shop to get everything you need for a charcuterie board that's delicious, decadent, and Pinterest-worthy. TJ's has an eclectic selection of gourmet cheeses and offers tons of crackers, breads, and chips to pair with them. Its impressive collection of dips, sauces, and spreads makes it easy to assemble a charcuterie board that will leave a lasting impression on your guests.

When it comes to building a party-worthy appetizer, it can be overwhelming to decide between all the best Trader Joe's snacks to make a cohesive spread that looks and tastes amazing. I like to follow the 3-3-3-3 rule: Start with 3 cheeses, 3 meats, 3 carbs, and 3 accompaniments — like fruit, nuts, or dips — as the base of your board. As an avid Trader Joe's fan and the designated charcuterie board builder at every holiday and event, these are some of my absolute favorite charcuterie items from TJ's that have left my guests stunned and satisfied.