The Iconic Cheese That Trader Joe's Helped Make Popular In The US

If Brie is one of your favorite cheeses, you may have Trader Joe's to thank. Brie cheese found its way to the American palate partly due to the beloved grocery chain, which first opened in 1967. This creamy, buttery, slightly tangy cheese was a cornerstone of the store's strategy to introduce international flavors and cuisines to everyday shoppers. In fact, as reported by CNN, Trader Joe's once held the title of the largest importer of Brie in the United States.

Trader Joe's founder, Joe Coulombe, envisioned a grocery store where savvy shoppers could find wallet-friendly, unique, high-quality products, including various cheeses. Inspired by his travels and the rising cultural awareness of the 1960s and '70s, Coulombe saw a chance to bring foods like Brie to the forefront of American cuisine (per SiliconValley.com). At the time, Brie was considered sophisticated and largely inaccessible, available only in specialty stores and gourmet shops. Coulombe changed that by sourcing high-quality Brie and offering it at an affordable price. He succeeded in getting Brie to his stores because at the time the American Dairy Consortium had no authority to regulate imported cheese.