This Sweet And Spicy Trader Joe's Snack Belongs On Your Next Charcuterie Board

Nothing goes better with these crisps than cheese, but some varieties pair better with the sweet and spicy flavor than others. Soft, creamy cheeses are great since they act as a textural foil to the crunch of the crisps. Goat cheese is a tasty option (and the favorite of many Trader Joe's fans on the internet) because the tang adds yet another layer of flavor. You can use regular cream cheese if you want something milder, and you can't go wrong if you appreciate a nice brie.

The Trader Joe's website recommends pairing them with its Unexpected Cheddar, which is aged cheddar cheese mixed with parmesan. You don't have to stop at this classic version either; Trader Joe's fans are buzzing over a new nostalgic product — Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Spread. It's a spreadable way to incorporate a TJ fan favorite.

Since these crisps are already spicy, steer clear of pairing them with spicy meats like spicy chorizo unless you really want to feel the heat. Stick to classics like prosciutto, and don't hesitate to up the sweetness with fruit spreads or honey.