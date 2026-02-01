This Chocolate Costco Kirkland Signature Candy Has Reddit Divided

Of course, there are those who love these chocolate enigmas or, at the very least, will defend them under the cloak of anonymity on Reddit. One thread begins, "Chocolate-covered raisins are good fight me (milk chocolate)." The responses are again divided, but one responded with: "I'll fight you ... for them." And another offered, "No need to fight you, I like 'em too." For those who love chocolate-covered anything and are unaware of the bulk container from Kirland, this is a Costco food you will wish you knew about sooner.

Still, these conversations raise the question: Why do some people dislike raisins while others love them? According to the Kitchen Journal, texture may be the biggest issue folks have with this dried fruit. Raisins can produce a negative response based on their chewy, sticky nature for some, while others might find the sweetness overwhelming. Additionally, some may mistake them for chocolate chips in baked products, expect a sweet, chocolate sensation, only to be let down when they sink their teeth into whatever they are eating.

That said, if you are a fan of chocolate-covered raisins, heed the advice of Redditors who love this Costco find. Add them to a well-designed charcuterie board or to your popcorn bowl for movie night. Just pace yourself, or you may find yourself in the same situation as the individual who posted this reply: "[Milk chocolate raisins] have been banned in my house because we have no self-control when it comes to these."