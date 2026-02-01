7 Aldi Finds That Can Help Declutter Your Kitchen
A well-maintained kitchen takes a lot of work. Cooking spaces are notoriously difficult to keep organized, even with some of the best tips from Martha Stewart, and one major thing that gets in people's way is clunky, illogical storage systems. If you don't have a method for how you stash things away in your kitchen sharpened to a fine point, then clutter can quickly build up, leading to lost utensils, scratched pans, and more mess than you know what to deal with.
You know which store can help, though? Aldi. The German retailer isn't just interested in offering discounted groceries to the masses. It also has a surprisingly large selection of home goods that can be put to good use in your kitchen, making it more organized than it's ever been. Across its home and kitchen departments, Aldi has a host of baskets, organizers, shelving units, and caddies to spruce up your cabinets, your fridge, and your appliance storage. Oh, and the best part is that in true Aldi fashion, all of these items are super affordable — and some of them are pretty lovely to look at, especially given their price point. Ready to spruce up your cooking space? Aldi's got you covered.
Kirkton House Large Metal Basket
If the inbuilt storage in your kitchen simply isn't enough, buying Aldi's Kirkton House Large Metal Basket is a good move. These smart, affordable wire mesh baskets come in black or white and measure 15.75 by 9.65 inches, so they can be used to store everything from pots and pans to cutting boards, dry foods, and tea towels, helping with your kitchen organization. Aldi also makes a smaller 9.65-inch square version, which it sells in a two-pack.
Workzone 4 Tier Utility Shelf
Aldi's Workzone 4 Tier Utility Shelf is an excellent choice to create immediate modular storage in your kitchen. Easy to assemble, sturdy, and unassuming, these shelves are awesome for overflow and can be used to house everything from appliances to pans to dry food. You can even use them to display your tableware. Retailing at just $19.99, it'll be hard to find a cheaper shelving unit anywhere else.
Kirkton House Utensil Tray Organizer
A utensil tray organizer is a must for messy kitchen drawers, and this option from Aldi (which comes in several colors) is an attractive, reasonably-priced choice. Its two-tier design gives you a surprising amount of space, and more scope to store items beyond your regular cutlery. Use them for your cutting knives, food clips, microplane, or food thermometer — the choice is yours.
Kirkton House Wire Cabinet Pan Sorter
Organizing pots and pans can be a hassle, but Aldi's Kirkton House Wire Cabinet Pan Sorter can take the sting out of it. This product, available in multiple colors and priced at just $6.99, can be installed in any cabinet, creating tiered storage for your pans. It's lightweight yet sturdy, surprisingly stylish, and, most importantly, will keep your precious cookware from getting scratched.
Kirkton House Divided Turntable
Using a lazy Susan to organize your kitchen will change your system forever, and Aldi's Kirkton House Divided Turntable is a solid choice. Its high sides ensure that none of your items fly out when you're turning it, and its clear design allows you to see everything you're stashing away. Use it to store condiments, jars, spices, dried foods, or fruits and vegetables.
Kirkton House Hanging Wine Glass Holder
Hanging your drinkware with the Kirkton House Hanging Wine Glass Holder can kill two birds with one stone. This find will help declutter your cabinets (and stop your glasses from shattering when they clatter together), and it makes your kitchen look way more fashionable and cool. This rack is easy to install, and its unobtrusive design keeps the emphasis on your gorgeous glassware.
Kirkton House 2-Pack Medium Storage Bins
Storage bins are a must for organizing fridges, pantries, or cabinets, and Aldi's Kirkton House Medium Storage Bins are a versatile choice. Clear and easy to clean, they're perfect for grouping items and freeing up much-needed space. Their two-pack nature gives you more options than if you just had one big tray. Each bin measures 6.22 by 4.72 inches. If you prefer, Aldi also sells a three-pack of smaller, 4.72-by-3.10-inch storage bins for the same price of $7.99.