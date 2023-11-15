Do Oreos Actually Have Less Filling Because Of Inflation?

As inflation fluctuates, consumers are feeling the squeeze: Price hikes, stock gaps, and the dreaded shrinkflation effect. High beef prices mean menu price increases at Texas Roadhouse and low-to-no stock at Costco. McDonald's customers are feeling misled by the size of the Quarter Pounder. And now, shoppers are skeptical that Oreos are the latest to fall to the production trimming.

In the Skrinkflation subReddit, a post from September picked up speed, even getting attention from the Wall Street Journal. The cookies, commenters said, were big offenders of false advertising. The photos all show creme from edge to edge, while the actual cookies have a large margin of cookie bordering a dollop of creme in the middle. The problem even floated the idea of a false-advertising class action lawsuit. But are the cookies actually any different than they used to be? According to Oreo, no, they're not.

Mondelez International, the parent manufacturer of Oreo cookies, has admitted to inflation-driven changes in Oreos over the years. Cocoa and sugar are more expensive than they used to be (everything is). It's raised wholesale prices, slashed discounts, and even shrunk package sizes. The one thing it hasn't done, it said, is mess with quality. "We would be shooting ourselves in the foot if we would start to play around with the quality," Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put told the Journal. He claims that the creme ratio hasn't actually changed despite the pitchfork-and-torch fervor of the Shrinkflation forum.