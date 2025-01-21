The Brilliantly Simple Way To Avoid Overspending At The Grocery Store

Along with the "Do Not Buy" list, there are plenty of tips to keep in mind to help save money at the supermarket. Of course, as mentioned above, there's the tactic of making a list of what you need to buy. This goes hand in hand with meal planning, which is another common tip for avoiding overspending. However, if you find meal planning a bit stressful, there's no need to fret — there's actually an easy way to take the stress out of meal planning: only planning for three days of the week, instead of all five.

There are also plenty of grocery store items that you should stop buying and simply make yourself instead. For example, if you eat a lot of granola, then the cost of buying premade granola bags can add up quickly. But homemade granola is actually very easy to make, and you can save money by making big batches yourself.

There's also always the option of buying generic brands, which are cheaper than name brands — we even have a list of the best items to buy from a generic brand. You can also try to eat more vegetarian-based meals, as meat tends to be one of the pricier grocery options — even just cutting out one meat-based meal can make a difference. To get you started, you can check out our list of 50 vegetarian dinner ideas for when you don't know what to cook, which includes dishes like queso fresco enchiladas and three bean vegetarian chili.